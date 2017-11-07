November 6, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan army (SPLA) on Monday dismissed claims by rebels loyal to former First Vice-President, Riek Maher that it was in full control of Kajo-Keji, a town on South Sudan-Uganda border after last week’s renewed fighting.

Brigadier General Lul Ruai Koang, SPLA spokesperson, is seen at a containment site outside Juba on April 14, 2016 (AFP Photo)

The deputy spokesperson for the rebel group, Lam Paul Gabriel on Sunday called for calm among the civilians, saying their forces were mopping up the town and its surrounding areas from possible threats.

Lam said Kajo-Keji was, prior to the alleged capture, under the control of the National Salvation Forces (NAS) of Gen. Thomas Cirilo.

But the SPLA spokesperson Lul Ruai Koang was said pro-government troops were attacked at Bamure, an area located southwest of the South Sudan capital, Juba in fighting that left three soldiers injured.

At least five soldiers, he said, were killed during the Kajo-Keji attack.

The attack comes barely a month after the South Sudanese government renewed its commitment to a permanent ceasefire with rebel groups.

South Sudan descended into violence in December 2013 after a political dispute within its ruling party between Salva President Kiir and Machar led to fighting that has since killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than two million.

