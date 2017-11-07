 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 7 November 2017

S. Sudan dismisses rebels’ claim over border town control

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 6, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan army (SPLA) on Monday dismissed claims by rebels loyal to former First Vice-President, Riek Maher that it was in full control of Kajo-Keji, a town on South Sudan-Uganda border after last week’s renewed fighting.

JPEG - 75.7 kb
Brigadier General Lul Ruai Koang, SPLA spokesperson, is seen at a containment site outside Juba on April 14, 2016 (AFP Photo)

The deputy spokesperson for the rebel group, Lam Paul Gabriel on Sunday called for calm among the civilians, saying their forces were mopping up the town and its surrounding areas from possible threats.

Lam said Kajo-Keji was, prior to the alleged capture, under the control of the National Salvation Forces (NAS) of Gen. Thomas Cirilo.

But the SPLA spokesperson Lul Ruai Koang was said pro-government troops were attacked at Bamure, an area located southwest of the South Sudan capital, Juba in fighting that left three soldiers injured.

At least five soldiers, he said, were killed during the Kajo-Keji attack.

The attack comes barely a month after the South Sudanese government renewed its commitment to a permanent ceasefire with rebel groups.

South Sudan descended into violence in December 2013 after a political dispute within its ruling party between Salva President Kiir and Machar led to fighting that has since killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than two million.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 7 November 07:53, by Sunday Junup

    Lul,
    Your report is not clear. produce another report

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Why is the EU-Khartoum Process so wrong on so many levels 2017-11-06 06:06:37 By Amgad Fareid Eltayeb Since 2014, the European Union (EU) has been pushing its anti-migration agenda through its initiative that came to be known as Khartoum Process. The initiative started (...)

South Sudan Disintegration: Who is to Blame? 2017-11-04 12:05:17 By Clement Maring Samuel The current people of South Sudan are not the former chiefs of 1947 who were deceived by the Arabs only with few coins, bicycles, radio transistor, bags of sugar to (...)

The Lingering Stain of Exclusivity in South Sudan’s National Dialogue 2017-11-03 20:24:24 By Brian Adeba Five months after President Kiir unveiled a “reconstituted” National Dialogue, the steering committee tasked with directing its affairs released a report at the end of October (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)

New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.