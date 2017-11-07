November 6, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan army (SPLA) on Monday dismissed claims by rebels loyal to former First Vice-President, Riek Maher that it was in full control of Kajo-Keji, a town on South Sudan-Uganda border after last week’s renewed fighting.
- Brigadier General Lul Ruai Koang, SPLA spokesperson, is seen at a containment site outside Juba on April 14, 2016 (AFP Photo)
The deputy spokesperson for the rebel group, Lam Paul Gabriel on Sunday called for calm among the civilians, saying their forces were mopping up the town and its surrounding areas from possible threats.
Lam said Kajo-Keji was, prior to the alleged capture, under the control of the National Salvation Forces (NAS) of Gen. Thomas Cirilo.
But the SPLA spokesperson Lul Ruai Koang was said pro-government troops were attacked at Bamure, an area located southwest of the South Sudan capital, Juba in fighting that left three soldiers injured.
At least five soldiers, he said, were killed during the Kajo-Keji attack.
The attack comes barely a month after the South Sudanese government renewed its commitment to a permanent ceasefire with rebel groups.
South Sudan descended into violence in December 2013 after a political dispute within its ruling party between Salva President Kiir and Machar led to fighting that has since killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than two million.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Why is the EU-Khartoum Process so wrong on so many levels 2017-11-06 06:06:37 By Amgad Fareid Eltayeb Since 2014, the European Union (EU) has been pushing its anti-migration agenda through its initiative that came to be known as Khartoum Process. The initiative started (...)
South Sudan Disintegration: Who is to Blame? 2017-11-04 12:05:17 By Clement Maring Samuel The current people of South Sudan are not the former chiefs of 1947 who were deceived by the Arabs only with few coins, bicycles, radio transistor, bags of sugar to (...)
The Lingering Stain of Exclusivity in South Sudan’s National Dialogue 2017-11-03 20:24:24 By Brian Adeba Five months after President Kiir unveiled a “reconstituted” National Dialogue, the steering committee tasked with directing its affairs released a report at the end of October (...)
MORE