South Sudan elders in talks with Malong over guards’ disarmament

November 6, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudanese elders said on Monday they are in talks with the government and Gen Paul Malong Awan, former chief of general staff of the army to resolve the standoff over the disarmament and arrest of the guards as came out in a presidential order.
Deng Macham, President of the Traditional Leaders in South Sudan and one of Aweil community leaders involved in the negotiations told Sudan Tribune on Monday that meetings have been held separately with President Kiir and Gen Paul Malong to break the standoff over disarmament and arrest of the guards.
“There is no problem. The situation around the residence of Gen Paul Malong is calm and everything is under control. This is what we want. We don’t want war. We do not want the blood to be shed. The elders and the religious leaders have taken a peaceful initiative to break the standoff. These talks have been held with the president and Gen Paul Malong and they are continuing,” said Macham.
Meanwhile, Presidential Spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny confirmed meetings have taken place between the community leaders with Paul Malong as well as with the president and other high-level officials.
Ateny said Bishop Majok of the Methodist Church, Aweil elder Garang Deng Aguer and the Presidential Envoy Akot Lual met with Malong in order to contain the situation. He did not elaborate on the message the elders were delivering to the former chief of general staff who refused to disarm and arrest.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Why is the EU-Khartoum Process so wrong on so many levels 2017-11-06 06:06:37 By Amgad Fareid Eltayeb Since 2014, the European Union (EU) has been pushing its anti-migration agenda through its initiative that came to be known as Khartoum Process. The initiative started (...)
South Sudan Disintegration: Who is to Blame? 2017-11-04 12:05:17 By Clement Maring Samuel The current people of South Sudan are not the former chiefs of 1947 who were deceived by the Arabs only with few coins, bicycles, radio transistor, bags of sugar to (...)
The Lingering Stain of Exclusivity in South Sudan’s National Dialogue 2017-11-03 20:24:24 By Brian Adeba Five months after President Kiir unveiled a “reconstituted” National Dialogue, the steering committee tasked with directing its affairs released a report at the end of October (...)
MORE