 
 
 
Monday 6 November 2017

South Sudan elders in talks with Malong over guards’ disarmament

File photo for Gen. Paul Malong Awan (R) with Marial Nuor (Photo Anthony Chimir)
November 6, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudanese elders said on Monday they are in talks with the government and Gen Paul Malong Awan, former chief of general staff of the army to resolve the standoff over the disarmament and arrest of the guards as came out in a presidential order.

Deng Macham, President of the Traditional Leaders in South Sudan and one of Aweil community leaders involved in the negotiations told Sudan Tribune on Monday that meetings have been held separately with President Kiir and Gen Paul Malong to break the standoff over disarmament and arrest of the guards.

“There is no problem. The situation around the residence of Gen Paul Malong is calm and everything is under control. This is what we want. We don’t want war. We do not want the blood to be shed. The elders and the religious leaders have taken a peaceful initiative to break the standoff. These talks have been held with the president and Gen Paul Malong and they are continuing,” said Macham.

Meanwhile, Presidential Spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny confirmed meetings have taken place between the community leaders with Paul Malong as well as with the president and other high-level officials.

Ateny said Bishop Majok of the Methodist Church, Aweil elder Garang Deng Aguer and the Presidential Envoy Akot Lual met with Malong in order to contain the situation. He did not elaborate on the message the elders were delivering to the former chief of general staff who refused to disarm and arrest.

(ST)

  • 6 November 22:52, by Dinka-Defender-General

    President Kiir, please, please don’t make any mistake. Why do you want to disarm peaceful bodyguards so you can lynch General Awan? You already humiliated General Awan. Dinkas Elders, please don’t get involved in General Awan humiliation. Great on containing the situation, but stay out this problem. This is an illegal disarmament and bodyguards have rights to protect themselves. We are against it.

    • 7 November 03:47, by Shadrack Nuer Machut

      If govt fails again to let other rebellions develop, then S. Sudan with current situations will just be like Libya & Somalia. Pres Kiir, Akol Koor & Malong Awan must drop their individuals’ differences to save lives of South Sudanese. It’ll be a great shame if it bursts to violence b’se it fulfills enemies interest!

  • 7 November 01:52, by john akeen

    I like President Kiir and Gen Paul Malong and all of South Sudanese politicians. I meant all of them politicians, Riek Machar - Lam Akol -Gen. Thomas Cirilo and all, but there is something I don’t like about them all. I still like President Kiir more, why? because P. Kiir wants everyone in our country to follow law and order and to respect the law of the land, but there is some politicians>>

    • 7 November 02:27, by john akeen

      are so crazy about position, but when they get some position in the government, they don’t do anything good for the people, they only do something good for their families at home and for themselves, but when they get fair, they go and look for innocent civilians to get kill for them. We the Citizens of the country, we must stop following this people. Let’s dialogue ourselves on this site>>

      • 7 November 03:07, by Khent

        John Akeen

        You must be one of those very few people that profits from this sick, corrupt system to assert that Salva Kiir follows the law and encourages others to do so. What world are you living in?

  • 7 November 02:41, by Sunday Junup

    John Akeen,
    What do you expected Paul Malong could do which he did not done? Anyway it is a prophecy from Ngundeng. Nothing you can do about it. Interesting 2013 Dr.Riak body guards disarmament but no interference from JCE now they came in. Good film Dinka Vs Dinka

  • 7 November 03:29, by john akeen

    Khent and Sunday Junup
    both of you need to know that there is something that call law and order in any country that anyone must follow, and you need to know that anything that you do in this world it must be your own do, don’t get your families involved in it, I’m from Aweil and I know if I do something wrong, there will be no one will stand for me, because I’m not important in>>

    • 7 November 03:46, by john akeen

      Aweil and I’m not a general in Aweil, but if I do something wrong, I deal with it by myself, I don’t call my families to come help me out for my mistakes, don’t I sound like I’m strong then this politicians that always get themselves in some mistakes that they can’t even take care of it by themselve? My mother and my father they told me that, if I do any mistake, I must know how to fix it

      • 7 November 04:07, by john akeen

        without getting them involved in it. I don’t hate Gen Paul Malong, but he need to talk, and need to free himself like strong leader or strong soldier who got captured alone somewhere, he need to keep his family away from this and he need to talk, because he got strong talk for this government, if it wasn’t because of him, than what was going to happen to Kiir government in the past

  • 7 November 05:15, by Eastern

    Hello JCE,

    Where are you..?

