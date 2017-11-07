 
 
 
Tuesday 7 November 2017

S. Sudan Security Council approves new measures against ex-army chief staff

South Sudan's Defence Minister Kuol Manyang Juuk, poses for a photo after a cabinet meeting in Juba January 17, 2014 (Reuters/Andreea Campeanu Photo
November 6, 2017 (JUBA)- South Sudan Security Council has endorsed a presidential order directing the chief defence forces to disarm and arrest guards of the former chief of staff, General Paul Malong Awan.

The South Sudanese Minister of Defence Kuol Manyang Juuk, Monday urged people not to panic and downplayed a possible escalation of tensions that threaten the security in Juba due to the situation of Gen Awan.

“The security meeting was convened over the weekend in the light of the current situation and it received reports of the deployment of the security forces around the residence of Gen Paul Malong Awan after he refused to comply with the directives of the president. But this is not a big issue," Juuk told reporters in Juba.

The endorsement of the presidential decision comes after Awan’s rejection of a decision by President Salva Kiir ordering army soldiers protecting his residence to regain their barracks and to arrest and disarm guards who disobey to this order.

He stressed that the situation is quite normal, adding that people when they see a situation, they just go and try to create a story out of it.

"There are criminals, those who want to take advantage of any situation and try to loot shops and what and what. These are the people who agitate and send messages,” further said Minister Juuk.

The top defence official said nobody was interested in fighting but the government was only asking the soldiers to report their units instead of continuing to stay with Gen Malong.

“So there is no need for people to panic. They should not listen to rumours. The situation is quite normal. It is something being addressed through administrative channels and all will be okay,” he said.

  • 6 November 23:06, by Dinka-Defender-General

    Defence Kuol Manyang Juuk, why do you want to disarm General Awan bodyguards? Please, leave General Awan and his bodyguards alone because they are not threats or dangerous to the country security. We, the conservatives Dinkas people are against this disarmament and must stop immediately. We believe the disarmament will create more damages than fixing any problem and we do not need more problems.

    • 7 November 13:30, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

      South Sudan, security council, has nothing in their mind.
      Paul Malong Awan, is not a rebel against government,, let South Sudan security organ should deal will army groups operating in the country rather than to dismay Paul.

  • 7 November 01:54, by john akeen

    I like President Kiir and Gen Paul Malong and all of South Sudanese politicians. I meant all of them politicians, Riek Machar - Lam Akol -Gen. Thomas Cirilo and all, but there is something I don’t like about them all. I still like President Kiir more, why? because P. Kiir wants everyone in our country to follow law and order and to respect the law of the land, but there is some politicians>>

    • 7 November 02:26, by john akeen

      are so crazy about position, but when they get some position in the government, they don’t do anything good for the people, they only do something good for their families at home and for themselves, but when they get fair, they go and look for innocent civilians to get kill for them. We the Citizens of the country, we must stop following this people. Let’s dialogue ourselves on this site>>

  • 7 November 02:52, by Sunday Junup

    Bravo Kuol Mangar! Please disarm those militia of Malong Awan and tomorrow will be your bodyguards. Please order gunship if he wanted to resist tanks. It is a time to revenge your tribe men from Aweilian. Interesting film indeed, watching Dinka Vs Dinka. I have waited this for long, time for STD to revenge his Nuerwew too.

    • 7 November 04:21, by William

      Kuol Manyang, try your best to kill Gen Malong but I think Juba will be tiny world for you guys.

  • 7 November 08:45, by lou nuer

    You Kiir supporters have you not learned from the past history that put our Country to this level we are in today: Don’t you know that it was directive order from the same person to disarm Dr.Machar guards causing this problem. If you don’t learn from the past we shall face the same problem. Paul Malong has no problem let him remain there with his forces what mind you of his forces take care you.

    • 7 November 13:00, by Raankan

      Dear lounuer,the Government should have good approach to resolve problem instead of using force,Govt should make dialogue with Gen.Malong so that to solve problem peacefully.

    • 7 November 13:39, by deng

      Dear brother you are telling true, to disarm the armed soldiers always problems, I do remember when Malong was in Yirol he was told to come to Juba and remain with his soldiers or bodyguards, he will not accept to be disarmed and this our worry we don’t want more blood to be shed. This time not innocent civilians will die alone it will touch generals, we are poor and nothing to do with positions

  • 7 November 10:55, by Peter Mading

    You are right Lou nuer. they should allow him to stay with his bodyguards since his movement is restricted. For those of you who supportb P.Kiir wants to clear Dinka in the country because you only think what to eat but not the future of South Sudanese people.

