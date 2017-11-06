 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 6 November 2017

Al-Bashir vows to hand over Sudan “free of conflicts” in 2020

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

President Omer al-Bashir gestures as he addresses the crowd in Al-Fashir, North Darfur, Sudan April 1, 2016. R(euters Photo)
November 6, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir on Monday has pledged to hand over the country free of conflicts in 2020 saying rebellion in Darfur is about to end.

Al-Bashir’s term ends in 2020 and he couldn’t run for office again according to the constitution. However, some voices within the ruling party and the government have recently called for amending the constitution to allow him to run for the presidency again.

Speaking before the general conference of the National Union of Sudanese Youth in Khartoum Monday, al-Bashir said Darfur is about to end the rebellion, calling on the rebel groups to join the peace and dialogue process.

“If the [rebel movements] didn’t join the peace process, the Sudanese youth would be ready to confront them,” he said.

“Our promise is to hand you over a clean Sudan in 2020 … a Sudan that is heading towards occupying its real position [among the nations],” he added.

Al-Bashir also vowed to achieve peace in the South Kordofan and Blue Nile states, promising to protect and provide basic needs to the IDPs return areas.

He disclosed a new project for the future of what he called “green Darfur”, stressing they would focus on emptying the IDPs camps from its residents in the coming period.

“We promise to secure their areas of return and provide them with the basic services,” he said.

He called on the Darfur residents to hand over their weapons, saying carrying of arms would be confined to the regular forces only.

The Sudanese President stressed the arms bearers would be dealt with according to the law in the coming period, adding any possession or use of the weapon would constitute a war against the state.

He said Sudan has become a Mecca for refugees from neighbouring countries who seek security and stability, saying security was achieved by the efforts of the army and the rest of the regular forces.

The Sudanese army has been fighting the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N) rebels in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan states since 2011 and a group of armed movements in Darfur since 2003.

Al-Bashir who came to power through a coup d’état in June 1989 will have ruled Sudan for 31 years by the year 2020.

In March 2012, al-Bashir said he wouldn’t seek his re-election in April 2015 but he ran and won in an election that was boycotted by the major opposition parties.

In August 2016, he said “I’m not a dictator and I don’t want to cling to power. I won’t run for another term, my term will end by 2020 and I won’t be able to run again according to the constitution and the constitution won’t be amended”.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Why is the EU-Khartoum Process so wrong on so many levels 2017-11-06 06:06:37 By Amgad Fareid Eltayeb Since 2014, the European Union (EU) has been pushing its anti-migration agenda through its initiative that came to be known as Khartoum Process. The initiative started (...)

South Sudan Disintegration: Who is to Blame? 2017-11-04 12:05:17 By Clement Maring Samuel The current people of South Sudan are not the former chiefs of 1947 who were deceived by the Arabs only with few coins, bicycles, radio transistor, bags of sugar to (...)

The Lingering Stain of Exclusivity in South Sudan’s National Dialogue 2017-11-03 20:24:24 By Brian Adeba Five months after President Kiir unveiled a “reconstituted” National Dialogue, the steering committee tasked with directing its affairs released a report at the end of October (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)

New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.