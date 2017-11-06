November 5, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudanese police have been urged to take the lead in respecting and promoting human rights issues.

Members of the South Sudan Police Service Formed Police Units practice a drill (State Dept Image/2010)

The appeal was made during a two-day training organized by the United Nations Police for 105 officers in the Unity State capital, Bentiu.

The head of the UN mission’s field office in Bentiu, Hiroko Hirahara, urged police to abide by the law and also support the UN in fulfilling its mandate to protect civilians and help attain a sustainable peace.

“Our mandate goes beyond the protection of civilians in sites established by UNMISS [UN Mission in South Sudan,” said Hirahara.

“It includes protecting vulnerable people outside these PoC [Protection of Civilian] sites and this cannot be achieved without the cooperation of the Police,” she added.

Over the years, the UN Police has conducted several such training, discussion forums and workshops in Bentiu to build the capacity of local police who bear the primary responsibility to protect civilians.

(ST)