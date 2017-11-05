 
 
 
South Sudan rebels claim full control of border town

November 5, 2017 (JUBA) – A South Sudanese armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) official allied to the country’s former first vice president Riek Machar claimed on Sunday that their forces were in "full" control of Kajo-Keji, a town located at South Sudan’s border with Uganda.

JPEG - 12.3 kb
South Sudan’s rebel leader, Riek Machar (Photo: Reuters/Tiksa Negeri)

The deputy spokesperson for the rebel group, Lam Paul Gabriel called for calm among the civilian population, saying their forces were mopping up the town and surrounding areas from threats.

Lam said Kajo-Keji was, prior to the alleged capture, under the control of the National Salvation Forces (NAS) of Gen. Thomas Cirilo.

“This NAS incursion in Kajo-Keji has caused so many civilians displacements and suffering. Schools, shops, residences and health facilities have been looted by their forces, and the established internally displaced people’s camps have been vacated due to fear of atrocities from NAS forces,” he told Sudan Tribune on Sunday.

The official accused NAS forces stationed in Jelimo of failing to control the movement of pro-government forces from Bamure to Wudu, which allegedly led to the death of five civilians in Kinyiba.

He said 20 NAS soldiers were killed and several others injured during the attack, claims Sudan Tribune could not independently verify.

The attack comes weeks after South Sudan government renewed its commitment to a permanent ceasefire with various rebel groups.

Tens of thousands of people have died and more than two million displaced after political disagreements within South Sudan’s ruling party (SPLM) led to a full-blown civil war, which broke out in December 2013.

(ST)

  • 5 November 23:43, by Eyez

    SPLM-IO must be aware that if they want to continue fighting in Equatoria they must respect and stop attacking NAS because, soon all Equatorians will know that the Nuer are just like the Jienge. Both tribes want to control us in our own land, therefore forcing Equatorians to fight.

    Gen. Wesley Walebe days are numbered if he is bringing strangers to uproot us from our land.

s
