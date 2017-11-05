November 3, 2017 (JUBA) – A South Sudanese citizen living in the United States has rejected a court ruling, which restrained her from attacking Pagan Amum Okiech, a former secretary general of South Sudan’s ruling party (SPLM).

South Sudan’s Pa’gan Amum (Reuters)

In March 2017, a court in Denver restrained Amira Ali from hate speeches and abuses directed towards Amum and family for a year.

Although the presiding judge agreed that Amira had the right to freedom of speech, the court order restrains her from abusing, threatening, intimidating or uttering false accusations Amum.

However, in an interview with Sudan Tribune on Friday, Amira said she won a court case she had been battling for a year with Amum.

In March, the US-based court issued a temporary order, which if violated, would make Amira lose her right of residing in the US, employment, face deportation or even face imprisonment.

However, during the court hearing, Amira told court she could not be restrained from posting her videos on Facebook and asked her lawyer to challenge the court ruling, even if it was made permanent.

Last month, the South Sudanese government said it had evaded restrictions from the Washington administration after accepting that at least 123 of its nationals illegally living in the US could be deported back to their country.

(ST)