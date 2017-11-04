 
 
 
Former South Sudan army chief rejects disarming guards

Paul Malong arrives at Juba Airport 13 May 2017 (ST Photo)
November 4, 2017 (JUBA)- Gen Paul Malong Awan, former chief of army chief staff has rejected presidential directives ordering to arrest and disarm his guards, sparking tension and fear of another break out of the conflict.

Gen. Awan told community leaders on Saturday that his guards would not leave his residence.

“They (guards) will not leave. What is that they have not done”, asked Awan in response to a plea by the community leaders to comply with directives and let ongoing negotiations be carried out.

The former army chief was reacting to presidential orders directing the SPLA chief of staff Gen James Ajongo Mawut to ensure that visitors were not allowed to the residence in which Awan lives.

The seven-point order also asked the chief of defence forces to ensure that Awan is not allowed to leave his residence day or night and anyone intending to visit him, including his wives and children, needs to obtain a written permission from the chief of defence forces.

Furthermore, His telecommunications, including laptop computers and telephones, are not permitted to be his possession.

The order further directed his successor to ensure that all Awan’s bodyguards must be disarmed and arrested accordingly. All arms and ammunition in his possession are to be removed and any resistance will have to be met with “reasonable force.

The presidential order issued on 30 October 2017, was delivered to the former chief army by the Deputy Chief of Defence Force, Lt. Gen Mangar Buong Aluong who was flanked by military intelligence senior officers.

But Awan said he had no prior communication with President Salva Kiir and would not comply unless the president speaks to him personally on the matter.

Awan’s family members have expressed fear of his safety, saying they were very concerned after the imposition of new presidential measures.

“The government has escalated its move against my father Gen. Paul Malong Awan by removing his privileges,” said Anei Malong Awan in a statement released on Saturday.

“My father was informed he must release his bodyguards to their units, surrender his cellphones, guns and that all visitations of any kind to him including those from family member’s children and wives are not permitted except with approval from the authorities”, the statement reads.

This message, according to Awan’s son Anei, was delivered by Lt. Gen. Mangar Buong Aluong on behalf of the SPLA Commander in Chief and the President of the Republic of South Sudan, Gen. Salva Kiir Mayardit. Lt. Gen. Buong was accompanied by the Director General of Military Intelligence.

General Malong was dismissed by President Salva Kiir on 9 May and left Juba immediately but he was forced to return to his residence four days later. Since he is not allowed to leave his house without permission.

The general who is suspected by the security services of fomenting a coup against President Kiir is not charged with any crime. But more and more additional restrictions are imposed to limit his freedom.

(ST)

  • 4 November 23:28, by Sunday Junup

    Jieng Council of Evil ( JCE) are referee between Queen Malong Awan Vs Kiiriminal Mayardit. It is good news Dinka Vs Dinka this time. A yieeth!!!

    repondre message

    • 5 November 00:53, by South South

      Sunday Junup,

      I am so happy people like you, jubaone and Eastern know now no one can remove Kiir from power. I thought you will match to Juba in the middle of the day and take power, but now you are just begging Dinka to fight each other to give you power. Dinka are very well organized and they will not do anything to harm president Kiir, drink from any ocean near you.

      repondre message

      • 5 November 01:10, by Khent

        South South

        Is that a joke? The Dinka are the opposite of organised. It’s one of those societies where virtually everything is backwards or inverted. The culture is regressive and has very few endearing qualities. Dinka men waste tens of thousands of dollars on multiple, senseless marriages while their children starve...

        repondre message

        • 5 November 01:15, by Khent

          ..They don’t even secure the basics of life before diving head first into these needlessly expensive commitments. Most Dinka men think they’re too good for farming and so there is no food security. Most of them are greedy and self-centered... without even smidgen of empathy - even for family. I want Dinka culture destroyed and replaced.

          repondre message

  • 4 November 23:31, by Khent

    This is just bizzare. Awan is actually Salva Kiir’s cousin from his mother’s side in Aweil. The new Chief of Staff is also related to both Kiir and Awan. What a dysfunctional group of psychopaths.

    repondre message

  • 4 November 23:38, by conservative

    I agree with the president agenda no one should hold arms or weapons against our government because it will create insecure to the people so Paul malong you just need lives as normal citizens first then you can preach politics to the people in peaceful way to persuade people if you want to and no one should hold any arms against our country if they have loved for it and including machar

    repondre message

    • 4 November 23:44, by Khent

      What government? The criminal syndicate in Juba is very far removed from a government. All it does is lie, murder, steal, rape and pillage. It does not respect its own laws and yet you expect others to respect the very laws this regime does not adhere to?

      repondre message

Comment on this article



MORE






