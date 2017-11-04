Former South Sudan army chief rejects disarming guards



November 4, 2017 (JUBA)- Gen Paul Malong Awan, former chief of army chief staff has rejected presidential directives ordering to arrest and disarm his guards, sparking tension and fear of another break out of the conflict.

Gen. Awan told community leaders on Saturday that his guards would not leave his residence.

“They (guards) will not leave. What is that they have not done”, asked Awan in response to a plea by the community leaders to comply with directives and let ongoing negotiations be carried out.

The former army chief was reacting to presidential orders directing the SPLA chief of staff Gen James Ajongo Mawut to ensure that visitors were not allowed to the residence in which Awan lives.

The seven-point order also asked the chief of defence forces to ensure that Awan is not allowed to leave his residence day or night and anyone intending to visit him, including his wives and children, needs to obtain a written permission from the chief of defence forces.

Furthermore, His telecommunications, including laptop computers and telephones, are not permitted to be his possession.

The order further directed his successor to ensure that all Awan’s bodyguards must be disarmed and arrested accordingly. All arms and ammunition in his possession are to be removed and any resistance will have to be met with “reasonable force.

The presidential order issued on 30 October 2017, was delivered to the former chief army by the Deputy Chief of Defence Force, Lt. Gen Mangar Buong Aluong who was flanked by military intelligence senior officers.

But Awan said he had no prior communication with President Salva Kiir and would not comply unless the president speaks to him personally on the matter.

Awan’s family members have expressed fear of his safety, saying they were very concerned after the imposition of new presidential measures.

“The government has escalated its move against my father Gen. Paul Malong Awan by removing his privileges,” said Anei Malong Awan in a statement released on Saturday.

“My father was informed he must release his bodyguards to their units, surrender his cellphones, guns and that all visitations of any kind to him including those from family member’s children and wives are not permitted except with approval from the authorities”, the statement reads.

This message, according to Awan’s son Anei, was delivered by Lt. Gen. Mangar Buong Aluong on behalf of the SPLA Commander in Chief and the President of the Republic of South Sudan, Gen. Salva Kiir Mayardit. Lt. Gen. Buong was accompanied by the Director General of Military Intelligence.

General Malong was dismissed by President Salva Kiir on 9 May and left Juba immediately but he was forced to return to his residence four days later. Since he is not allowed to leave his house without permission.

The general who is suspected by the security services of fomenting a coup against President Kiir is not charged with any crime. But more and more additional restrictions are imposed to limit his freedom.

