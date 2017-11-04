 
 
 
South Sudanese refugees authorised to work in Sudan’s White Nile as agricultural labourers

South Sudanese arrivals in Sudan's White Nile State wait in a shaded area for registration and assistance at Al Waral site on 12 April 2017 (UNHCR Photo)
November 3, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese authorities have authorized South Sudanese refugees in White Nile state to work for local farmers, upon the request of the UN refugee agency.

In order to bridge the gap in the lack of funding for its humanitarian operation in Sudan generally and particularly for the South Sudanese refugees, UN officials convinced the White Nile government authorities to promote livelihood opportunities for refugees in the state.

In September 2017, authorities in White Nile State issued new work regulations on livelihoods for refugees, which allow refugees to work for local farmers as seasonal labourers.

"Since then, between 40 to 50 percent of refugees in the eight refugee camps in White Nile State have reportedly started working on local farms outside the camps, according to UNHCR," reported OCHA in is recent news bulletin.

The move "enables a sustainable refugee response, and benefits the agricultural sector and local economy".

As of October 2017, the total number of South Sudanese refugees in Sudan since 2013 has reached 454,660 people. The total of refugees arrived in 2017 has reached 185,025 refugees.

However, UNHCR figures show that only 513 people reached Sudan as of 15 October.

UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan Marta Ruedas last September said the well-being of IDPs and refugees in need of humanitarian assistance in Sudan has been severely affected by the fund shortage.

The Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) 2017 for Sudan "appeals for U$804 million, of which about $304 million has been received. This represents only 38 percent of the funds required," said Ruedas.

(ST)

  • 4 November 09:24, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    It is sad that our people are back to slavery due to lack of political vision that our leaders have for the country.

    repondre message

    • 4 November 10:19, by Eastern

      Jur,

      This is what the dinkas had been doing before the country’s independence; they are back to what they love most: slavery....

      repondre message

    • 4 November 10:19, by Eastern

      Jur,

      This is what the dinkas had been doing before the country’s independence; they are back to what they love most: slavery....

      repondre message

      • 4 November 10:30, by South South

        Eastern,

        Most of South Sudanese refugees in White Nile State of Sudan are Chollo and Nuer from Upper Nile. Shut up. Do you still believe that neighbor countries will get tried for Sudan Sudan civil and eventually will join rebels to fight Kiir? Do you still believe that Dinka youth with get tired and stop fighting rebels so that you get power, what a loser!!!!! Find something else to talk about.

        repondre message

    • 4 November 10:25, by South South

      jur_likang_a_ likan’g,

      Blame Riek and his IO organization for destroying Upper Nile and forcing local communities to run to Sudan, to While Nile State. We have said it here many times that war is not good for our country. We asked for dialogue, but rebels do not listen and now you are trying to put blame on everybody in South Sudan. It’s Riek’s problem.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



