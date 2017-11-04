 
 
 
Canada sanctions three South Sudanese for violating human rights

South Sudan's Information Minister Michael Makuei (File photo Samir Bol/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
November 3, 2017 (JUBA) - Canadian government Friday has imposed individual sanctions on three South Sudanese officials accused of gross violations of human rights in the new nation.

The Canadian foreign ministry said the sanctions are imposed against two South Sudanese government and military officials "who have personally profited from acts of significant corruption"

The third is targeted "an individual who has been responsible for, or complicit in, gross violations of internationally recognized human rights against individuals in South Sudan".

Following what, the statement provided the names of Paul Malong Awan former chief of general staff of the South Sudanese army, Malek Reuben Riak Rengu, deputy chief of defence for logistics in South Sudanese army and Michael Makuei Lueth, minister of information.

The U.S. Treasury Department has already imposed similar sanctions on the three officials on 6 September.

The announcement of the sanctions comes two weeks after the adoption of a law by the Canadian parliament giving the government the power to impose asset freezes and travel bans on human-rights abusers around the world.

"Canada is determined to protect human rights and combat corruption worldwide. Today’s announcement sends a clear message that Canada will take action against individuals who have profited from acts of significant corruption or who have been involved in gross violations of human rights," said Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.

The sanctions are seen as part of international efforts to put pressure on the government of President Salva Kiir to end war and reach a negotiated settlement with the armed opposition groups.

(ST)

  • 4 November 07:17, by Eastern

    Good riddance...!

  • 4 November 08:09, by Majesty

    Canada is good country but like their neighboring America are homes to many idiots, stupid people who follow narrative of the day. Canada has many soldiers stationed across the globe, has Canada ever sanctioned their own soldier who exactly did what Canadians want? Gen. Malong leadership made Aweil one of peaceful place in South Sudan, his heroism intervention stopped massive genocide.
    ....

