Sudanese forces briefly surround Darfur Kalma camp

November 2, 2017 (NYALA) - In a show of force before to launch the compulsory arms collection campaign on Friday, Sudanese government forces surrounded South Darfur largest camp for displaced people on Thursday for some time before to withdraw.

A woman holds her child in from of a shelter at the Kalma IDP camp outside Nyala in South Darfur on 29 November 2010 (Photo: Reuters)

Sudanese government officials point to the presence of arms in the restive Kalma camp located outside Nyala. Also, they speak of the presence of rebel supporters in the camp, saying they are connected to the rebel leaders.

"More than 140 four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicles loaded with arms and soldiers, armoured vehicles and tanks, surrounded three blocks in the southern part of Kalma camp, but left after a quarter of an hour," Adam Abdallah the deputy chairman of displaced persons and refugees association told Sudan Tribune on Thursday.

Adam said the encirclement of the camp with the military, armoured vehicles and tanks caused fear and panic among the camp residents.

The IDPs representative accused the South Darfur government of targeting IDPs in retaliation for their protest against the visit of President al-Bashir to the highly politicized camp last September.

Police killed three residents and dozens of others injured during a visit of the Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir to the area. The IDPs forced the state government to move his public meeting far from the camp.

The governor of South Darfur, Adam al-Faki, had previously ordered the search of Kalma camp to arrest gunmen who opened fire on regular forces, killing three and injuring six others.

(ST)

