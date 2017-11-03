November 2, 2017 (JUBA)-The Centre for Peace and Justice (CPJ) has urged the United States government to reconsider the deportation of South Sudanese nationals, saying situations in caused by the civil war in their country forced them to leave and seek refuge.

President Donald Trump (AP Photo)

At least of the 123 South Sudanese due for deportation from the US because they lacked the required legal documents arrived in capital, Juba over the weekend.

CPJ’s coordinator, Tito Anthony expressed fears those deported may end up joining the armed opposition movement due to frustration.

He urged the new US administration to consider their stories before deporting them or else the lives of those affected would be at a risk.

“[The Donald] Trump administration needs to study cases of all the 123 South Sudanese residing in the US, one by one and handle each case according individual situations”, Tito told Sudan Tribune.

He says staying in any country illegally without documentation is punishable crimes, but taking to account the status of some of them cannot go to South Sudan now because of the ongoing conflict.

“The consequence of deportation to the deportees will be detention, torture and some of them will be killed in the process, and the Trump administration needs to be aware of the consequence, before sending back the groups”, explained the CPJ official.

The right body said some of the people are forced to leave South Sudan because of fear for their lives after the war broke out in 2013.

“The best way US government need to do is to grant them temporal protection status, which is subject to termination when the South Sudanese warring parties reach a new peace deal or grant them a refugee status”, the further stressed.

The spokesman of the South Sudanese foreign affairs ministry, Mawien Makol confirmed on Thursday that four of those deported from the US had arrived in the war-torn East African country.

(ST)