Wau state Governor sacks 8 commissioners, town mayor

November 2, 2017 (WAU) – The Governor of South Sudan’s Wau state, Angelo Taban has, in a gubernatorial decree, removed eight county commissioners, the town mayor as well as her two deputies.
Governor Taban, in a decree Sudan Tribune obtained, removed commissioners Francis Ibrahim (Besselia), Taban John Guu (Bagari), Barjuok Ucu Kiuc (Kwajina) and Peter Dwai Uyu of Roc-Roc Dong.
The four commissioners were, however, re-appointed back to their respective positions by the state governor in a separate decree.
Also relieved were commissioners Mel Aleu Goc (Marial-Bai), succeeded by Santino Manut Akec, Marko Dut Upieu (Udic county), replaced with James Akauar Agau, Kangi county’s Zackaria Aleu Awet, who was replaced with Santino Aleu Ajang, while Kapali county’s Michael Ricardo was replaced with George Peter Musa.
Not even the Wau town mayor, Celestina Livio Buhara and her two deputies were spared by the governor’s gubernatorial decree. Hassan Ngor Aguer replaced Buhara as the new Wau town mayor.
The governor’s decree, however, gave no reasons for the newly-made changes.
(ST)
