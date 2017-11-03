 
 
 
South Sudan president regrets secession from Khartoum

November 2, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan president Salva Kiir has regretted his country’s secession from neigbouring Sudan, saying most of people were forced to follow the decisions of the majority.


President Omer al-Bashir (C-R) walks alongside his South Sudan’s counterpart Salva Kiir (C-L) upon his arrival at Khartoum airport on Sept 3, 2013 (Photo AFP)

“My coming to Khartoum today is a response to your invitation. It’s really to put a final decision on all agreement we have signed since 2012. I take the responsibility to be the supervisor on my team to supervise whatever has been agreed upon. This is in respond to goodwill you have shown,” said a visibly-emotional Kiir at a reception meeting with his Sudanese counterpart, Omar al-Bashir in Khartoum.

He added, “The fact that South Sudan broke away from Sudan was not really the most choice of everybody, but the majority when they decide in a democratic situation, people have to go with this”.

The South Sudanese leader said he was in Khartoum in respond to invitation extended by his counterpart for discussions over pending issues, including oil transit fees, border security and the South Sudanese refugees who fled the civil war into neighbouring Sudan.

President Kiir’s remarks sparked heated debates on social media, with government critics calling him to resign since he has regretted the decision of the majority of the people who voted for secession.

“This president [Kiir] should have resigned and indeed he should. David Cameroon resigned when majority of the Britons chose to leave European and Theresa May, who and her party were supporting Brexit took over”, wrote one commentator.

Other Social media commentators interpreted the remark to mean submission and an attempt to reunite the two countries after allegedly failing to run the country to the peoples’ expectations.

“What we saw there can make Dr John Garang turn from his grave. Salva Kiir feels scared when he is in Khartoum. He is not intellectually savvy and thinks he will be shot right away. No one can feel sorry for the referendum we did to break away accepts him. If he’s submitting to Omar and give South Sudan back, we are not ready for it, instead he should step down because he failed”, wrote Victor Machot, another south Sudanese commentator.

Former South Sudan legislator, Wol Deng Atak said he could not believe hearing President Salva Kiir in audio speaking to President Al Bashir of Sudan at closed session in Khartoum about his regret.

“We have now known what President Kiir says in private when he meets world leaders. The audio brings out crystal clear the character of President Salva Kiir who to tend to disown his own shadow when things go wrong,” wrote the former lawmaker.

“Now that he has failed the country, the succession wasn’t the better choice, but a choice imposed on him by the majority votes”.

Since its independence, South Sudan has relied on oil for all income—a situation that has significantly compounded ongoing political and economic instability due to the fall in crude oil prices.

According to South Sudanese officials, production in the past reached as high as 350,000 bpd but fell after a dispute with Sudan over fees for pumping South Sudan’s crude through Sudan’s export pipeline, which led South Sudan to halt production in 2012.

South Sudan got the lion’s share of the oil when it split from Sudan in 2011, but it’s only export route is through Sudan, giving Khartoum leverage and leading to ongoing pricing disputes.



  • 3 November 06:19, by Eastern

    This is the lowest moment in Kiir’s miserable life. Boot lickers on this forum would still yap that they have a president..!

    • 3 November 06:51, by Kwacha Okonyomoi

      Very sorry for the President’s loose speech. President Kiir and Riak Machar have led this country down. Both should go.

  • 3 November 06:57, by Landlord

    Now let us hear from weak reasoning crooks who claim they are the supporters of Kiir and liberators of our land. Big shame.

  • 3 November 06:59, by DO IT

    I say that in so many times Salva Kiir is Enemy of the people of S. Sudan. What a idiot President! Why does he accepted the top job if he was against the separation in a first place? Salva Kiir is dead man walking

  • 3 November 07:02, by Sunday Junup

    Go back to hell with all your Dinka thugs like those of Newsudan, South Sudan, khen etc. Jieng are always slaves

    • 3 November 07:17, by Dalta Cirea

      We know during the Referendum that most of the Dinka did not vote for referendum , but South Sudan will never be reunited with Sudan because of your failure.

      • 3 November 07:21, by Eastern

        They have missed the annual migration they have performed for time immemorial to Ed Dien, El Gazira and other Sudanese towns for self enslavement...

      • 3 November 08:02, by Chiir

        You cannot be more wrong on this! Majority of Dinka people voted for secession. Only those who had married or boy-friended Arabs voted for unity.

  • 3 November 07:30, by Chiir

    He cannot possibly regret secession from Khartoum. What Khartoum did to South for ages is far worse than what happened recently. Some people have been yammering about death, displacement, famine and so on and so forth.But remembering the 80s, 90s and even 2000s atrocities committed by Khartoum on innocent South Sudanese; Kiir included,no one will,by any stretch of imagination,make that comparison

