South Sudan’s Kiir washes his hands of support to Sudanese rebel

Presidents Al-Bashir (R) and Kiir (L) talk to the media in a joint press conference in Khartoum on 2 Nov 2017 (ST Photo)

November 2, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit Thursday reiterated that his country does not support Sudanese armed opposition groups, and announced the agreement with his Sudanese counterpart on a roadmap to implement the outstanding security agreements.

Kiir who ended a two-day visit to Khartoum pledged with his Sudanese counterpart not to allow the "saboteurs" to affect relations between the two countries.

"We do not support the Sudanese rebel movements, and if you come to Juba, you will not find them," Kiir told a joint news conference with President Omer al-Bashir in response to accusations that his country provides support to the Sudanese rebels.

"We cannot support the opposition because the employees in the South Sudan and the army have not been paid their salaries for six months. If someone can accuse his brother, we accuse Sudan of being the source of all weapons in the South," he further said.

He pointed out that Khartoum is also harbouring opponents of his government, stressing that he could reveal a list of their names.

They are "benefiting from the aggravation of relations between Khartoum and Juba, and are working to peddle rumours and lies to mislead the public opinion in both countries, to create political tensions and security between the two countries," he said.

However, the President of the South Sudanese government reiterated his keenness to strengthen relations with Khartoum and remove all the obstacles obstructing the normalization process.

"We are one people in two states and we want to live in peace," he said.

Kiir further affirmed his country’s desire to benefit from the Sudanese-Chadian experience in securing the common borders by establishing a similar joint border monitoring force to be deployed along the border between the two countries.

Kiir said he had agreed with Bashir to supervise personally the implementation of the agreements signed between Khartoum and Juba.

"I am confident that we will reap the benefits of these talks for the interest of the peoples of the two countries," he added.

The two leader decided to proceed immediately with the activation of a safe demilitarized border zone and to combat "negative movements" along the common border.

The two countries failed in the past to operationalize the buffer zone because they didn’t yet achieve the demarcation boundary process, with the existence of many disputed areas along the over 2000km border.

One of the main reasons is the Mile 14 area, which disputed by the Malual Dinka of the State Northern Bahr el Ghazal region and the Rizeigat tribe of eastern Darfur. Immediately after the signing of the cooperation agreement, the then Governor Paul Malong Awan objected publically the deal and pledged to obstruct its implementation.

Sudanese President al-Bashi, for his part, declared his readiness to implement all the signed agreements between the two countries.

He pointed out that relations between the two countries have passed through difficult periods since the independence of the South Sudan, and said that the two countries paid dearly for those differences.

Bashir stressed that the leadership of the two countries is convinced that the best option is to cooperate and to use the border a tool for exchange of benefits and communication between the two countries.

He said that Salva Kiir’s visit to Khartoum would be a real breakthrough for the relations between Sudan and South Sudan.

"We agreed to nurture this relationship more direct communication in any hindrance to the implementation of agreements and remove obstacles to (bilateral) relations," added the Sudanese president.

Al-Bashir revealed an agreement to open 11 crossing points between the two countries after determining the places of establishment of the competent bodies, indicating that they will be flexible and prevent "negative movements" across the border.

(ST)

  • 2 November 22:37, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    I don’t trust any speech whether Kiir or Bashir speech.
    They are all working different dynamic.

    • 2 November 23:06, by Nairobimitot

      Well even if Neither side does not truth the agreement, they must work together to implement the deal for the benefits of the people of two sudans. Supporting rebels on both sides is not going to help the two countries. Any rebellions need to be met with a bullet and eliminated. We do not want to hear anything about the rebels because they are slowing down the progress and the development in Sudan in both North and South. We will eliminate Riek Machar rebels soon. They are the disease of South Sudan, and they need to be chased away from the country if they do not want peace. They need to be in exile where they always want to live and stay everytime they rebel. If you are Riek Machar rebels, you are in big, big trouble because you will never be happy until the day you have grown older.
      Thank you, Riek Machar rebels for being so stupid and leaving us the country all by ourselves.

    • 2 November 23:06, by Nairobimitot

      Well even if Neither side does not truth the agreement, they must work together to implement the deal for the benefits of the people of two sudans. Supporting rebels on both sides is not going to help the two countries. Any rebellions need to be met with a bullet and eliminated. We do not want to hear anything about the rebels because they are slowing down the progress and the development in Sudan in both North and South. We will eliminate Riek Machar rebels soon. They are the disease of South Sudan, and they need to be chased away from the country if they do not want peace. They need to be in exile where they always want to live and stay everytime they rebel. If you are Riek Machar rebels, you are in big, big trouble because you will never be happy until the day you have grown older.
      Thank you, Riek Machar rebels for being so stupid and leaving us the country all by ourselves.

      • 2 November 23:27, by Malakal county Simon

        Nairobimitot

        Good luck with all your wishful thinking Dinka slave...... We will see where this country will take us with that’s tone of language!!!!

        • 2 November 23:50, by Nairobimitot

          Malakal county Simon You are the dump and stupid like always.

          There are no such things as Dinka slaving Nuer and Nuer Slaving Dinka. The Dinka Need Nuer and the Nuer Need Dinka to live in peace in the country. All the Nuer government officials are in Juba and working for the benefits of all the tribes not only Nuer. The country belongs to all and the Nuer live in their lands, and the Dinka live in their respective area. After all the country belongs to all of us, you can decide to live everywhere you want. If you want to live in Dinka land you can, and if you want to live in the Nuer or equatorial soil you can. Nobody will force you or tell you what to do because it is your country. But you are so stupid, and you do not even know how to get along with your people of South Sudan. Your hatred is going to eliminate you for good and will keep you in exile. You need to value all the people of South Sudan you ignorant. Thank you for being Riek and Machar supporter and for missing the point. You can go in that wrong way until you find your solutions to your problems. Good luck with your Journey in the wilderness you son of the devil.

Sudan Tribune

