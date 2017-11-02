 
 
 
South Sudanese opposition will not carry out any activity hostile to Juba from Sudan: al-Bashir

Presidents Omer al-Bashir and Salva Kiir at the Sudanese presidency in Khartoum on 1 November 2017 (ST Photo)
November 1, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s President Omer al-Bashir said his government would not allow South Sudanese opposition leaders residing in Khartoum to carry out any political or military activities hostile to Juba.

Khartoum hosts several South Sudanese opposition leaders who were in Ethiopia and Kenya during the first three years of the conflict. Also, Khartoum seems disposed to play a greater role in the resolution of the four-year conflict after refusing to interfere in the conflict leaving for the other IGAD countries.

Speaking at the opening session of the joint talks with the visiting President Salva Kiir Mayardit on Wednesday, al-Bashir said that the purpose of Sudan’s hosting for the consultations on the High-Level Revitalization Forum (HLRF) and its participation in the preparatory phase is to support the ongoing efforts to reach a peaceful settlement through the adoption of the ceasefire and creating a conducive atmosphere for the political process.

"Sudan’s steadfast stance towards South Sudan in regional and international forums is to support the initiative of the national dialogue in South Sudan, preserve its security and stability, and not allow South Sudanese politicians and leaders in Khartoum to engage in any political or military activities against the South Sudanese government"

Last October, IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan, Ismail Wais held a series of meetings with the South Sudanese opposition groups in Khartoum, while the Sudanese Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour travelled with his Ethiopian counterpart Workneh Gebeyehu to South African to meet with the leader of SPLM-IO Riek Machar.

Under a deal reached with the United States on the lift of economic sanctions, the Sudanese government has to support the ongoing efforts to end the South Sudanese conflict and to abstain from supporting the warring parties.

Al-Bashir in his speech said Sudan supports all the efforts to unite the South Sudanese.

He further called to include those who were not part in the 2015 agreement, saying it the only viable option to achieve peace between the South Sudanese parties.

A South Sudanese presidential aide disclosed to Sudan Tribune last week that the discussions during the visit includes a briefing on the progress made in the implementation of the 2015 peace agreement, Juba position on the IGAD role in the implementation process, the role the member states will play in the revitalization and other complementing initiatives the government has undertaken.

He further pointed to the national dialogue, the reunification process of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) factions facilitated by the Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni as some of these complementing initiatives which the government has undertaken to complement the implementation of the peace agreement.

For his part, President Kiir pledged to involve the South Sudanese opposition groups in the national dialogue. Further, he pointing to the "successful national dialogue process in Sudan saying that his country would like to benefit from the Sudanese experience.

The South Sudanese leader pledged that his country would not harbour any opposition groups threatening Sudan’s peace and security and renewed his country’s desire for good neighbourliness with Sudan.

Khartoum accuses Juba of harbouring armed groups from Darfur region to fight the rebel groups.

(ST)

  • 2 November 08:25, by Wutkhor

    Fuck.. This re all rubbish, al bashir never supports us but his government only host us n the juba jce leds gangs n thugs re 100% supporting the jem, splan n the all other anti Sudanese government al bashir is aware of that, so is up to al bashir to do game of trick with kiirminal n his insects Dinka’s. No need for national deadlocks, only secessions may save jiengs dumb dirty asses.

    repondre message

    • 2 November 09:02, by komriicker

      Wuthkor, or whatever you called thyself, I warn you for calling Dinka insects,when they liberated and have brought for you to enjoy, something which you didn’t worked. we want a word of Thank you from you fake guys

      repondre message

      • 2 November 09:25, by Landlord

        Whoever you call yourself, let me remind you again and again that, Dinkas did not liberate south Sudan. It became a nation through voting during referendum. I think you even don’t know what you are talking about. why don’t you liberate Khartoum which is the real dinka land?

        repondre message

        • 2 November 09:54, by South South

          Landlord,

          People like you in South Sudan are chicken hawk. Why there was no referendum in 1972 during Addis Abba agreement? Referendum came in 2011 because Dinkas blood was shep, second, SPLA was so ready to finish the work they started in 1983. Freedom never been be given free.

          repondre message

      • 2 November 10:07, by jubaone

        Koomriicker,
        Wutkhor is just repeating what Bashir told Kiirminal in 2012 after the chasing and withdrawal of SPLA from Panthou in April 2012. So don’t be offended by this. Now jienges should focus how they will liberate or beg for Abyei from Bashir their master.

        repondre message

        • 2 November 10:49, by South South

          jubaone,

          Dinkas are great fighters, they don’t need to beg anyone. You know us very well and that why you ran away from South Sudan. We are the best and brightest of South Sudan. We know how to liberate our land and we do not need people like you to lecture us about it.

          repondre message

      • 2 November 10:56, by Wutkhor

        komroriiker or cockroaches
        U re just a mad dog insane jieng germs, get out of my way, don’t attempt to bring ur Dinka’s customs of lies, cheats, stealing n betrayal to me, Dinka’s insects gangs re known in history as pples who only knows how to highjack other pples leadership, from ur dumb asses Abal alier to Garangdit Abel highjack the leadership from Lago n Garnag highjacked the movement from th

        repondre message

        • 2 November 11:01, by Wutkhor

          Con.. The us Nuer he under Gai Tut which led to the subsequent murder of Gai Tut by those of Garang, n Garang vision was new secular Sudan not self determination for southerners ya nyors insects, from ancient Sudan history, modern, temporary n contemporary history of Sudan up to led of SS independent Dinka’s only achieve their own stomach gains, at lease Garang has try his own

          repondre message

          • 2 November 11:06, by Wutkhor

            Vision which was the new Sudan in which u dumb dirty n lazy pples Dinka’s fail miserably to fulfil Garang dreams, so never tell me ur dinka false, childish n traumatically stupidity of jieng were the one who liberate SS, all tribes contributes n pairs dearly ultimate prices for this country to be independent, here is prove, when Garang sign the Nairobi peace merging BTW his SPLA/m with Riek than S

            repondre message

            • 2 November 11:11, by Wutkhor

              Than SPDF in Nairobi sixheihty hotels, Garang said, "survivals itself force us to implement this accords" when one of Kenya journalist who was in hall ask Garang for what he meant this was Garang explanation, he said, "there was no winning side BTW me n my brother Riek faction so we were just surviving n each either side can’t achieve victory nor peace with our common enemy, conclune as we merge n

              repondre message

      • 2 November 10:57, by Tommy

        Komriicker
        Your stupidity and propaganda brought all these blood sheet to South Sudanese, that you try by all mean to turn the history in favour of Dinka. All tribes in S S contribute as much as they did in the past no denial about it. Cowardice activities and attitude that is why you fuck up and brought UPDF to assist you asses. (history will be written again)

        repondre message

      • 2 November 11:09, by Jongo

        Komricker why mad if you were named FLIES is’t not batter than cockroaches the way Bashir describe you jenge South Sudan came through Referendum not you jenge liberate it by gun you can’t even liberate Bor from Machar how can you liberate the whole South Sudan you fool idiot garbage insects MTN

        repondre message

    • 2 November 10:19, by Midit Mitot

      Bashir is always smart in talking, He knows what so call bilateral deceiving for sure.

      repondre message

  • 2 November 08:50, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Wutor
    You always aganist to every situation which supposes to bring to South Sudan,
    Please for your sincere information, Riek Machar, and others arms groups which are operating in South Sudan should not be honored forever and ever unless they agrees with Salva Kiir government to support it for better change rather than to engulf by force.

    repondre message

    • 2 November 10:47, by Wutkhor

      Fuck u son of cockroaches,we re going to pit an end to ur dumb vampire empire sooner, Dinka’s asses will be in that dumb power till 2019 make my word. We re taking it over.

      repondre message

      • 2 November 10:52, by South South

        Wutkhor,

        You need to take Pagak first then talk like a man. The reason you are roaming outside South Sudan is because you can not take the heat. We are very tough and we will not play around with any traitor or betrayer.

        repondre message

        • 2 November 11:19, by Wutkhor

          South South or fool
          I am currently in SS n I never when away am now in Akobo town, I only left SS when we were outnumbered in juba n subsequently went to Congo with Riek but I make my way back to Nuer land long ago ya garbage germ, mark my word we will get anti germs guns n we will defeat ur dirty asses badly as usual we do, no more M7 or Kenyatta of Kenya will save ur asses anymore, 2018 will 20

          repondre message

      • 2 November 11:21, by Wutkhor

        Correction, I meant, Dinka’s dumb vampires empire will not be there up to 2019 ur vampires empire we will put it to an end by 2018 mark my word.

        repondre message

        • 2 November 11:34, by South South

          Wutkhor,

          Cheap dog is just barking. You have no single place in South Sudan to stay, but you are here opening your dirty big mouth full with lies to fight the war in internet.

          repondre message

  • 2 November 10:58, by Eastern

    Kiir and his sycophants now should do the rapprochement....That’s if they understand anything in diplomacy...

    repondre message

    • 2 November 11:32, by South South

      Eastern,

      Do you really know anything about diplomacy,huh!!!!!!!!!!!!!

      repondre message

      • 2 November 11:48, by Eastern

        South South,

        As one of Kiir’s bootlickers, do the needful. RAPPROCHEMENT is the word my knowledge or lack of diplomacy notwithstanding. Bashir is now dancing to the tune of the Yankees and the heat on his arse is being slowly turned down. Ga and ask Kiir to stop throwing tantrum and behave like a good boy......

        repondre message

Comment on this article



