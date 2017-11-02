 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 2 November 2017

Inter-communal conference kicks off in Wau state

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 1, 2017 (WAU) – A three-day conference, which brought together 40 participants from three ethnic communities to rebuild confidence, commenced in South Sudan’s Wau state Wednesday.

JPEG - 68.7 kb
Participants during attending the conference on November 1, 2017 (ST)

The conflict in South Sudan, now in its fourth year, has deeply divided the East African nation and its communities along ethnic dimensions.

Stephen Robo, the state coordinator for Community for Empowerment for Progress (CEPO), said he was optimistic the three communities will come up with strong recommendations that could lead to restore peace and confidence among the communities.

“We are conducting a three day inter-communal trust and confidence rebuilding conference targeting 40 community members from the Luo community, the community of Fertit, and also the Dinka community with their political leaders. It also includes parliamentarian and other political parties,” said Robo.

“Our main objective for this training is to offer them this space to dialogue among themselves and to come up with a clear road map on how they can solve inter-ethnic conflicts in Wau,” he added.

Robo said Wau state has been experiencing series of inter-ethnic conflicts, stressing that the three-day conference, will enable participants come up with a clear road map to solve their problems.

“So we are aiming at this conference, hopefully, within these three days, they will come up with key recommendations,” added Robo.

Viable Support to Transition and Stability Program (VISTAS), AECOM International and the US aid arm (USAID) funded the conference.

Chase Madden, AECOM’s regional programme manager urged all the conference participants to work towards achieving peace and stability in the war-torn nation.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


What is the solution for failed state in S. Sudan 2017-10-31 05:07:55 By Matai M. Muon In the international legal prism, precisely under the declaratory theory, a state is an independent, political, and socio-economic entity, with a definite boundary, a permanent (...)

Sudan: Lifting economic sanctions produces authoritarian results 2017-10-28 07:17:28 By Salah Shuaib Despite its success to resume economic ties with the West, there is no evidence that the Sudanese regime will economically recover anytime soon. It is a misleading idea that (...)

In South Sudan, There is No Culture to Force People to Eat Human Flesh 2017-10-27 06:41:53 By Amb. Gordon Buay There is an ongoing debate about the story of a Nuer woman in a refugee camp in Gambella who told Amb. Nikki Haley that she was forced to eat the flesh of her baby that was (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 October 7, 2017 A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth of Greater Bor in diaspora (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)

New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.