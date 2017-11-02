 
 
 
Wau state authorities releases nine war prisoners

November 1, 2017 (WAU) – Authorities in South Sudan’s Wau state on Wednesday freed nine war prisoners from the armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) placed under military detention at different periods.

JPEG - 33 kb
Rebel fighters greet one another at a rebel camp in South Sudan’s Jonglei state on 1 February 2014 (Photo: Reuters/Goran Tomasevic)

The prisoners, mainly of who were captured while other voluntarily surrendered, were at the army’s 5th infantry headquarter in Wau.

While addressing the war prisoners before their departure from the SPLA headquarters in Wau, the state governor Angelo Taban said the officers’ release was in response to the general amnesty President Salva Kiir granted to all the opposition forces to lay down their weapons and return home for the national peace dialogue.

“When I came to Wau state after my appointment by the president of the Republic of South Sudan to lead the state, I came with our president’s messages of peace including road map for conducting a successful national peace dialogue,” said Taban.

He added, “This peace dialogue means everybody who had taken arms against one another has been forgiven and that is why we are releasing you [prisoners of war] today”.

The governor, however, urged the former rebel officer who regained their freedom to closely work with his administration to ensure that those who were still in the bushes successfully return home for peace.

Major General Michael Majur, the army’s 5th infantry division commander in Wau state also welcomed release of the nine officers.

Meanwhile the nine officers were handed over to their respective county commissioners and this was done in presence of human right groups and staffs from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

(ST)

