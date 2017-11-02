November 1, 2017 (JUBA) - Senior South Sudanese army (SPLA) officers have been urged to show leadership by ensuring their troops protect children caught up in armed conflict and also prevent recruitment and use of children as fighters in war.

Child soldiers sit with their rifles at a ceremony held on 10 February 2015 as part of a disarmament campaign overseen by UNICEF and partners in Pibor (AFP)

The caution was made during a training workshop organized by the child protection unit of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) for military officers to enable them understand and respect national and international legislation governing the protection of children and their own responsibilities under those laws.

Speaking at the workshop, Brigadier Gen. Chaplain Khamis said the SPLA had a responsibility to protect, to prevent and respond to direct and indirect violence, neglect, exploitation and abuse against children.

“We are fighters. We have been trained to shoot and kill but we have also been trained to observe national and international laws,” said Khamis.

“Children’s rights are human rights and they deserve special protection during armed conflict,” he added.

According to the senior army official, protecting the rights of children was an important element in ensuring peace and stability in South Sudan.

“During armed conflict, you need to pay special attention to protecting children. Why? Because they are vulnerable,” he said, adding “It is our duty to protect them.”

The government, further stressed the official, is primarily responsible for the protection of civilians, including children, through the armed forces, police, security elements and national institutions.

“Children must not be targeted in military operations. The SPLA is eager to respect and protect children’s rights in order to build a reputation of professionalism and respect for human rights,” he added.

More than 15,500 children became victims of widespread violations – including shocking levels of killing and maiming, recruitment and use, and denial of humanitarian access, a recent report from the UN Secretary General revealed.

According to the report on children and armed conflict, which was presented to the Security Council last month, children from countries such as Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Iraq, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria and Yemen, suffered an unacceptable level of violations by parties to conflict – both government forces and non-state armed groups.

(ST)