General cleaning campaign commences in Wau town

October 31, 2017 (WAU) - Authorities in South Sudan’s Wau state, working in collaboration with non-governmental organisations on Tuesday launched a general cleaning campaign around town.

Wau state governor Angelo Taban and his deputy Emilo Bafuka at the launch of general celaning in Wau town (ST)

General cleaning started with clearing of bushes and areas along the road that runs from the state council of ministers to Wau airport.

The exercise, Wau state governor Angelo Taban said, will run until 20 December.

The decision to keep the town clean was reportedly reached during the state council of ministers routine’s meeting and it was agreed the exercise would involve security forces, state ministry officials, special forces operating in the state and non-governmental entity workers.

“There is a saying that keeping hygiene is important for keeping life healthy,” said the governor.

“We have today begun with making the image of Wau town beautiful. We have to return the image of Wau town to normality of beautifulness,” he added.

On her part, Wau town mayor, Cecilia Livio Bahara said the cleaning exercise would help improve insecurity especially night robberies.

“Keeping the town clean is also helping control disease outbreaks, which include cholera and malaria. This can help in educating our citizens to protect themselves from such diseases and fire outbreak in their residential areas since it is now dry season,” she said.

The exercise, she said, will also extend three kilometers away from Wau town.

(ST)