Juba and Khartoum hold political and security committee meeting

October 31, 2017 (KHARTOUM) – The joint political and security committee meeting between Sudan and South Sudan successfully concluded in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum on Tuesday.

South Sudan’s defense minister, Gen. Kuol Manyang (L) and his Sudanese counterpart, Lt Gen Awad Mohamed Ibin Aouf during the meeting in Khartoum, October 31, 2017 (SUNA).

According to SUNA news agency, the Sudanese defense minister, Lt Gen Awad Mohamed Ibin Aouf signed the minutes of the meeting on behalf of the Sudan government, while that of South Sudan was witnessed by the nation’s defense minister, Gen. Kuol Manyang Juuk.

The committee had, during the meeting, reportedly engaged in intensive discussions in preparation for the coming visit by South Sudan President, Salva Kiir to the Sudanese capital on Wednesday.

The minutes of the meeting, SUNA reported, comprised of points directly related to revitalization of the Joint Political and Security Committee and the Border Verification and Assessment Committee.

It also pointed to the previous agreements signed by the two sides including the overture of troops outside the save and demilitarized zones and opening of the agreed upon corridors, following arrangements by the joint technical committee on the joint borders.

The two sides reported further agreed to implement these points within a month time from the signing of the minutes and that the committee meets in Juba on 8 January 2018 to review and assess the situation.

South Sudan, which separated from Sudan after a referendum in 2011, plunged into civil war in December 2013.Thousands of civilians were killed and over millions have been displaced.

