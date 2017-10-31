Head of AU Commission to visit Khartoum on Saturday

October 31, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Chairman of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat will start a three-day visit to Khartoum on Saturday.
The head of the African Union (AU) office in Khartoum Mahmoud Kan told the pro-government Sudan Media Center (SMC) that Mahamat will meet Sudan’s President Omer al-Bashir and a number of officials to discuss the situation in Sudan.
He added Mahamat would also discuss with the Sudanese officials the conditions in the Horn of Africa as well as the current issues of the African continent.
From 8 to 10 October, Khartoum hosted a meeting on peace, security, stability, cooperation and development in the Horn of Africa.
The meeting was organized by the AU in coordination with the East Africa bloc IGAD and the Sudanese government.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
What is the solution for failed state in S. Sudan 2017-10-31 05:07:55 By Matai M. Muon In the international legal prism, precisely under the declaratory theory, a state is an independent, political, and socio-economic entity, with a definite boundary, a permanent (...)
Sudan: Lifting economic sanctions produces authoritarian results 2017-10-28 07:17:28 By Salah Shuaib Despite its success to resume economic ties with the West, there is no evidence that the Sudanese regime will economically recover anytime soon. It is a misleading idea that (...)
In South Sudan, There is No Culture to Force People to Eat Human Flesh 2017-10-27 06:41:53 By Amb. Gordon Buay There is an ongoing debate about the story of a Nuer woman in a refugee camp in Gambella who told Amb. Nikki Haley that she was forced to eat the flesh of her baby that was (...)
MORE