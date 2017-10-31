 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 31 October 2017

Head of AU Commission to visit Khartoum on Saturday

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat (AU Photo)

October 31, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Chairman of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat will start a three-day visit to Khartoum on Saturday.

The head of the African Union (AU) office in Khartoum Mahmoud Kan told the pro-government Sudan Media Center (SMC) that Mahamat will meet Sudan’s President Omer al-Bashir and a number of officials to discuss the situation in Sudan.

He added Mahamat would also discuss with the Sudanese officials the conditions in the Horn of Africa as well as the current issues of the African continent.

From 8 to 10 October, Khartoum hosted a meeting on peace, security, stability, cooperation and development in the Horn of Africa.

The meeting was organized by the AU in coordination with the East Africa bloc IGAD and the Sudanese government.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


What is the solution for failed state in S. Sudan 2017-10-31 05:07:55 By Matai M. Muon In the international legal prism, precisely under the declaratory theory, a state is an independent, political, and socio-economic entity, with a definite boundary, a permanent (...)

Sudan: Lifting economic sanctions produces authoritarian results 2017-10-28 07:17:28 By Salah Shuaib Despite its success to resume economic ties with the West, there is no evidence that the Sudanese regime will economically recover anytime soon. It is a misleading idea that (...)

In South Sudan, There is No Culture to Force People to Eat Human Flesh 2017-10-27 06:41:53 By Amb. Gordon Buay There is an ongoing debate about the story of a Nuer woman in a refugee camp in Gambella who told Amb. Nikki Haley that she was forced to eat the flesh of her baby that was (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 October 7, 2017 A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth of Greater Bor in diaspora (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)

New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.