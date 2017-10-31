Head of AU Commission to visit Khartoum on Saturday

October 31, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Chairman of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat will start a three-day visit to Khartoum on Saturday.

The head of the African Union (AU) office in Khartoum Mahmoud Kan told the pro-government Sudan Media Center (SMC) that Mahamat will meet Sudan’s President Omer al-Bashir and a number of officials to discuss the situation in Sudan.

He added Mahamat would also discuss with the Sudanese officials the conditions in the Horn of Africa as well as the current issues of the African continent.

From 8 to 10 October, Khartoum hosted a meeting on peace, security, stability, cooperation and development in the Horn of Africa.

The meeting was organized by the AU in coordination with the East Africa bloc IGAD and the Sudanese government.

