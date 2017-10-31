Sudan, UNAMID discuss Doha peace framework



October 31, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s presidential envoy and the UNAMID head and joint peace mediator Tuesday discussed the implementation of the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur (DDPD) and the Darfur internal dialogue.

The Sudanese presidential envoy for diplomatic contact and negotiation for Darfur Amin Hassan Omer on Tuesday met with the head of the hybrid peacekeeping mission in Darfur, Jeremiah N. Mamabolo.

The National Expert at the Darfur peace file Osman Dirar told the official news agency SUNA the meeting discussed the follow-up on the implementation of the DDPD as well as the Darfuri dialogue.

He pointed out that Mamabolo has praised the government commitment to achieve peace in Darfur especially with regard to efforts exerted to complete the implementation of the DDPD.

Dirar added the two sides agreed to continue contacts and consultations in a number of issues.

Qatar brokered the Darfur peace negotiations which resulted in the signing of the DDPD by the Sudanese government and the Liberation and Justice Movement (LJM) in July 2011.

But, three rebel movements including SLM-MM led by Minnawi Minnawi, Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) led by Gibril Ibrahim and SLM-AW didn’t join the deal.

JEM and SLM-MM, who are part of the African Union-mediated peace talks, call for opening the document for negotiations, saying some issues were ignored or not fairly treated, but Khartoum rejects such request.

However, the Sudanese government accepted a proposal made by the mediators providing to negotiate a supplemental document to be included in the Doha framework agreement.

International efforts continue with the armed groups to soften the demands and to bring them to join the negotiating table in Doha. After what the opposition groups should take part in the constitutional conference in Khartoum.

Nonetheless, the SLM-AW, is not part of the peace talks. It rejects negotiating a peace agreement with Khartoum government unless the government militias are disarmed and displaced civilians return to their original areas.

UN agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in Darfur conflict since 2003, and over 2.5 million were displaced.

(ST)