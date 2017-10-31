Yemen’s Houthis attack Sudanese embassy again

October 30, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Yemen’s foreign ministry Monday said the Iran-backed Houthis rebels attacked the Sudanese embassy in the capital Sana’a for the third time, after a second attack last August.

A Houthi Shiite rebel carries his weapon as he joins others to protest against Saudi-led airstrikes at a rally in Sanaa, Yemen on 1 April 2015 (Photo: AP/Hani Mohamed)

Sudan like other foreign courtiers has closed its diplomatic mission San’a which is under the control of the alliance of Houthis Ansarullah group and former President Ali Abdullah Saleh’s General People’s Congress.

"The militia has consistently insulted Yemen and its hospitable people by attacking the headquarters of diplomatic missions since it took control of the capital Sana’a and looted the contents of several diplomatic missions accredited to Yemen," said the Yemeni foreign ministry in a statement released by the official news agency Saba.

The statement said that the assailants looted a car in the embassy and other material.

Sudan is taking part of the Saudi-led military campaign against the Houthi group. The por-rebels media release regularly news articles and videos against the presence of the Sudanese troops.

In a related development, Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour reiterated Sudan’s commitment "to restore legitimacy in Yemen" as part of the coalition forces and its commitment to defending the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, against any threat it faces.

Speaking in a joint meeting for the joint meeting of Foreign Ministers and Chiefs of Staff of countries of the anti-Houthi coalition on Sunday, suggested the adoption of a joint media plan to inform the world public opinion of the objectives of the coalition and its activities to achieve security and stability in Yemen, as he said.

(ST)