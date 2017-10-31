 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 31 October 2017

Yemen’s Houthis attack Sudanese embassy again

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 30, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Yemen’s foreign ministry Monday said the Iran-backed Houthis rebels attacked the Sudanese embassy in the capital Sana’a for the third time, after a second attack last August.

JPEG - 25.8 kb
A Houthi Shiite rebel carries his weapon as he joins others to protest against Saudi-led airstrikes at a rally in Sanaa, Yemen on 1 April 2015 (Photo: AP/Hani Mohamed)

Sudan like other foreign courtiers has closed its diplomatic mission San’a which is under the control of the alliance of Houthis Ansarullah group and former President Ali Abdullah Saleh’s General People’s Congress.

"The militia has consistently insulted Yemen and its hospitable people by attacking the headquarters of diplomatic missions since it took control of the capital Sana’a and looted the contents of several diplomatic missions accredited to Yemen," said the Yemeni foreign ministry in a statement released by the official news agency Saba.

The statement said that the assailants looted a car in the embassy and other material.

Sudan is taking part of the Saudi-led military campaign against the Houthi group. The por-rebels media release regularly news articles and videos against the presence of the Sudanese troops.

In a related development, Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour reiterated Sudan’s commitment "to restore legitimacy in Yemen" as part of the coalition forces and its commitment to defending the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, against any threat it faces.

Speaking in a joint meeting for the joint meeting of Foreign Ministers and Chiefs of Staff of countries of the anti-Houthi coalition on Sunday, suggested the adoption of a joint media plan to inform the world public opinion of the objectives of the coalition and its activities to achieve security and stability in Yemen, as he said.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


What is the solution for failed state in S. Sudan 2017-10-31 05:07:55 By Matai M. Muon In the international legal prism, precisely under the declaratory theory, a state is an independent, political, and socio-economic entity, with a definite boundary, a permanent (...)

Sudan: Lifting economic sanctions produces authoritarian results 2017-10-28 07:17:28 By Salah Shuaib Despite its success to resume economic ties with the West, there is no evidence that the Sudanese regime will economically recover anytime soon. It is a misleading idea that (...)

In South Sudan, There is No Culture to Force People to Eat Human Flesh 2017-10-27 06:41:53 By Amb. Gordon Buay There is an ongoing debate about the story of a Nuer woman in a refugee camp in Gambella who told Amb. Nikki Haley that she was forced to eat the flesh of her baby that was (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 October 7, 2017 A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth of Greater Bor in diaspora (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)

New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.