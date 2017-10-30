October 30, 2017 (JUBA) – The South Sudanese government on Monday said it evaded restrictions from the Washington administration after accepting that at least 123 of its nationals illegally living in the United States be deported back home.

Ambassador Gordon Buay speaks at the Pittsburgh Darfur Emergency Coalition’s annual forum on 30 April 2017 (ST photo)

Sources at the country’s foreign affairs ministry told Sudan Tribune that those earmarked for deportation were living in the US without legal documents.

“This was a decision taken by the government after it was clear that the US administration was planning to stop issuing business and tourism visa to legitimate South Sudanese coming to the United States should the government declines to accept deportation. So it is true. 123 South Sudanese, who were found to possess no legal documents in US will be deported, may within this month”, a top level South Sudanese diplomat told Sudan Tribune on Monday.

A senior presidential aide lauded the role played by its embassy in the US after saving the country from being placed on a travel ban.

“Despite the difficult situation arising from the current situation in the country, our diplomats, especially in the United States have continued to exhibit patriotism and this was clear in the manner in which they acted promptly to the notification by the US administration and passed the information to the government here the consequences of not responding to accept deportation of those who lacked legal documents in US”, said presidential aide.

The official specifically commended Gordon Buay, South Sudan’s deputy head of mission, who was charge de affairs at the time the US notified South Sudan of the decision to deport its nationals living in the US without documents in September.

“Comrade Gordon Buay did exceptionally well in explaining the consequences to the leadership and because of the way he explained given the experience of other countries, the leadership accepted the decision and now 123 South Sudanese are awaiting deportation from US. Preparations have been completed,” the senior presidential aide, who preferred anonymity, further explained.

He added, “Those [South Sudanese nationals] who are not resisting will be returned within this money using commercial flights. Those who will resist are the ones to be deported using official assets”.

A US state department official told Sudan Tribune Monday that all arrangements had been completed and South Sudan government managed to avoid a similar fate for its national traveling to the US.

In September, the US government imposed sanctions on two serving South Sudanese officials and a former military chief of staff, accusing them of fueling and profiting from the country’s civil war.

The U.S Treasury Department, said a statement on website, that it had blacklisted Malek Reuben Riak Rengu, deputy chief of defense for logistics in the SPLA; Paul Malong, former army chief who was dismissed in May and Minister of Information Michael Makuei Lueth. The measures freeze any assets in the US or tied to the US financial system belonging to the three men.

The US Treasury said Riak was central to weapons procurement during the first few years of the conflict and helped plan an offensive in Unity State in April 2015.

Meanwhile, the US government has reportedly stopped issuing business and tourism visas to Eritrean nationals. The new restrictions are reportedly aimed at four Asian and African nations that have refused to take back citizens who’ve been deported.

