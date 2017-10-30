 
 
 
Monday 30 October 2017

South Sudan against Kiir's exclusion from future leadership

October 30, 2017 2017 (JUBA) - A South Sudanese official said the Juba regime would not accept any attempt to exclude President Salva Kiir from power without elections, saying such a move would set ground for a bad leadership example.

JPEG - 20.9 kb
South Sudanese president Salva Kiir speaks at a public rally in Juba on 18 March 2015 (Photo: AP/Jason Patinkin)

“The sovereignty of this country is in the hands of the people and it is the people to decide through votes, not anybody. The current president was elected by the people and it is the people to decide again”, cabinet affairs minister, Martin Elia Lomuro said on Monday.

Kiir, also chairman of the ruling party (SPLM), defeated Lam Akol, the leader of the Sudan Peoples Liberation Movement for Democratic Change (SPLM-DC), in the 2010 elections.

Deng Mawien, the presidential adviser on decentralization and intergovernmental linkage said excluding Kiir from power is “flagrant interference" in South Sudan’s internal affairs and thus unaccepted.

“This country is holding because of President Salva Kiir’s leadership and if care and caution is not taken, the kind of situation we have seen elsewhere would not have been avoided. Making a change which does not come through legitimate means amount to sudden removal of a cap from a bottle,” Mawien told Sudan Tribune.

He further added, “If it is not done with care, the pressure introduced by the sudden change [Kiir’s exclusion] will empty the content of the bottle and the objective for opening it will not have been served”.

According to the presidential aide, unity of the country and peace are paramount and forms the basic foundation for nation building.

“These values cannot be achieved through a rush,” he explained.

In 2015, a report by the African Union Commission of inquiry into the South Sudanese conflict recommended that Kiir and those who served government before cabinet was dissolved in July 2013, be excluded from the country’s transitional national unity government.

Headed by ex-Nigerian leader Olusegun Obasanjo, the commission was to investigate crimes committed in South Sudan during the country’s civil war.

The report, instead suggested that an AU-appointed and United Nations-backed three-person panel should be established to oversee a five-year transition and creation of a transitional executive.

South Sudan has been embroiled in a conflict that has taken a devastating toll on its citizens. Over two million people have fled the world’s youngest nation since conflict erupted in mid-December 2013 when Kiir sacked his then deputy Riek Machar.

(ST)

  • 30 October 22:22, by Khent

    "Bad example"? LOL! How about the bad example of sparking a tribal contingent civil war? killing tens of thousands of civilians? What about creating an artificial famine? Displacing millions of civilians? Killing journalists? Destroying the economy through endemic corruption and nepotism?

    • 31 October 00:04, by Nairobimitot

      Khent
      The government of South Sudan including some of your rebels generals has learned greate lessons and wrongdoings from the past. Why are you still talking about killing in the past? Do you think that the innocent people will be killed again if the rebellion starts again? No innocent people will be killed yet because of Riek Machar. King Paul Malong Awan did not kill civilians in Juba when Riek Machar and his supporters were kicked out from Juba to Congo. Do not be too scared and shaken because the killing is not going to retake place. We now have a new government and many people are too blind to see. Open your eyes and see.

  • 31 October 01:19, by lino

    Haha! Any other bad example that we saw in Kiir’s leadership?! South Sudan needs change, best change and for good. SPLMers leadership is a failure to the country. Where the New Sudan values that we fought for! Enough is enough. South Sudan needs restructuring and government of technocrats with experience.

