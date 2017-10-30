 
 
 
Bor youth rally support for South Sudan rebel leader

October 29, 2017 (KAMPALA) - Youths leaders from Twic East in South Sudan’s Jonglei state have criticized President Salva Kiir’s leadership and the Jieng Council of Elders (JCE) and called for support for rebel leader, Riek Machar’s armed opposition movement (SPLM-IO).

JPEG - 30.1 kb
South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar addresses a news conference in Uganda’s capital Kampala January 26, 2016 (Reuters photo)

The group, whose members consider themselves the “marginalized” Dinka from Padang and Twic communities, blamed South Sudan’s leader and his JCE advisors for the bloodshed in the young nation.

“We have realized that the name of our tribe [Dinka] is being used to achieve individual interest by causing untold suffering to the entire population of South Sudan this making us targets of revenge,” partly reads a statement the youth group extended to Sudan Tribune.

He said the Dinka, one of the 64 tribes of South Sudan, have allegedly become the target of most groups who believe they started the ongoing, while appealing to all tribes to fight for peace.

The South Sudanese conflict started in December 2013 following political disagreements within the country’s ruling party (SPLM), but later took a tribal dimension, displacing more than 2 million people.

“Our target now is to unite and compromise the 64 tribes of South Sudan to bring peace to our country by joining the SPLM/SPLA-IO under the leadership of Dr. Riek Machar Teny Dhurgon who has clear vision about unity and prosperity, embodied in the ARCISS [Agreement on Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan] signed in August 2015,”, adds the group’s statement.

The youth claimed they were misled and blindfolded by their sons serving the current government on the root causes of the conflict, which has killed tens of thousands of the South Sudanese population.

The group urged their communities in particular those from Padang, Twic East, plus the other marginalized and suffering communities of South Sudan to join hands with the SPLM/A-IO under Machar in order to bring the much-needed peace in South Sudan.

“There is so much suffering currently in our country that can only be stopped by the unity of all the citizens of South Sudan where every idea counts”, further stressed the statement.

(ST).

  • 30 October 08:18, by DO IT

    Turning points, every S. Sudanes is waking up and finally calling for united front change of that fake govtz whose days are numbers.

    repondre message

    • 30 October 08:36, by South South

      Do It,
      These youth fro. Twice are supporters of Mabior Garang, so, what new to be a turning point?

      repondre message

  • 30 October 09:23, by William

    They suppose to call for other leader than riek. Riek is worse than Kiir

    repondre message

    • 30 October 10:12, by Wutkhor

      William wilds dog
      U re just a dumb fool n idiots, those Nor Twice East youth have decided to air they voices n choices out what mind ur dirty asses, even the US have stated very clear that they have reach a cross points with ur illegitimate government in juba n they want changes now as it was stated by the Amb. Harley why u didn’t oppose their decision, manmoc jieng insects.

      repondre message

  • 30 October 09:49, by Sunday Junup

    Dinka,
    we are tired of you, why don’t you form your own rebellion then we merge them like Agwellek of Olony. Anyway JCE unity is disintegrated into chaos.

    repondre message

  • 30 October 09:54, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    Joining a certain political affiliation does not mean you United the whole Dinka tribesmen and women, I thought you should comes up with different name,to me I will go with Panchol Deng’s Ajang song that says "SpLM/A I 😍 love as I my love for God though, there is nothing I ’m gaining from eat"
    You youth are the future generations and I don’t endorsed this issues of revelation. He who came up wit

    repondre message

    • 30 October 09:56, by Don-Don Malith Rual

      He who came up with this idea in the name of youths have degraded the whole youth whom had involved in this protest

      repondre message

  • 30 October 10:08, by Wutkhor

    The pples have reach to the extent of cross points, as US declare that they have reach a cross points with kiirminal, jce, Nuerwew foods lovers n stomach fighters plus their few equotoria Dinka’s worshippers, all eyes on juba gangs, Awilien on the bring of their own rebellion.

    repondre message

  • 30 October 10:24, by Tommy

    Damp on you, you created all these messes, the ideology of Leadership that you think you’re better then any.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



s
