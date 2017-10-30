 
 
 
Monday 30 October 2017

S. Sudan to charge foreigners $4,000 for work permits

October 29, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan has resolved to charge foreign workers running businesses in Africa’s newest nation up to $4,000.

South Sudan’s finance minister, Stephen Dhieu Dau, speaks in Juba, 23 July 2013 (Photo: Larco Lomayat)

The move comes six months after the country’s finance ministry suspended plans to hike the fees to $10,000 from the $100 it initially levied.

Several aid agencies providing humanitarian services had in the wake of the work permit fee hike criticized government’s decision.

According to the country’s finance ministry, the reduced work permit fee of $4,000 will take effect from November. In its statement, the finance ministry categorizes workers and the amounts to be charged.

Consultants and managers, local media reports say, will be charged the $4,000, professionals will pay $3,000, technicians will pay $2,000, skilled workers will pay $1,000 and unskilled ones would pay $500.

“Outstanding payments with the old rate are to be cleared with the Central Bank and the ministry with immediate effect. Failure to do so will result in charges with new rate,” reads the ministry’s statement.

“Work permit forms that were taken earlier and submitted after 22nd October, will be charged with the new rates,” it added, warning of penalties on defaulters.

The conflict in South Sudan, now in its fourth year, has killed thousands of people and displaced over two million from their homes.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 30 October 07:32, by DO IT

    The foreigns that are running business are mostly Ugandanses and charging with that amount, they would retaliate back badly to you idiots in Juba and would probably affecting those Sudanes in Uganda as well

    repondre message

    • 30 October 07:55, by Newsudan

      consultants and managers, local media reports say,will be charged the $4000,professionals will pay $3000,technicians will pay $2000,skilled workers will pay $1000 and unskilled ones would pay $ 500,these people are lucky,becos in some countries foreigners are not allowed to work leave alone charging them with fees,

      repondre message

      • 30 October 08:00, by Newsudan

        it’s not bad to collects those dollars, but the problems is that they will end up in pocket of few individuals to growth their stomachs,

        repondre message

    • 30 October 09:40, by Isaac

      Yaaaah DO IT,

      If its true that your illiterate, ur safe. Otherwise ur expected to know the content of a work permit as u relate to it in your argument. Its applicable only on foreigners EMPLOYED formerly in S.Sudan. Now ask ur self what majority S. S.Sudanese are doing in Uganda?

      repondre message

  • 30 October 07:35, by Sunday Junup

    They looted our resources with out accountability. But wait where are you going to take those money collected? Why do you charge them using foreign currency?

    repondre message

  • 30 October 08:04, by DO IT

    Sunday,
    They used everything the country has had and now they are robbing the foreigners investors by charging them with that soundless prices

    repondre message

    • 30 October 09:53, by Sunday Junup

      DO IT,
      Thanks for your comment. i’m also become tired of those foreigners, IGAD is not willing to bring peace to South Sudan because of business they got in this country.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



