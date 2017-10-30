 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 30 October 2017

SPLM-N calls on U.S. Congress to support Sudan’s churches

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Sudanese worshippers outside Soba Al Aradi church after its demolishment on Sunday 7 May 2017 (ST Photo)

October 29, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) led by Malik Agar has Sunday called on the U.S. Congress to take action against the violations of religious freedom in Sudan.

In an open letter addressed to four lawmakers leading human rights bodies in the Congress, Yasir Arman, the Secretary General of the SPLM-N Agar, accused the Sudanese authorities of "targeting the Sudanese Christians as it violates basic human rights, damages nation-building of our country and it makes it difficult to have a common agenda into the future".

Arman was referring to a brief closure of the Sudanese Church of Christ (SCOC), in Al-Thawra 29 neighbourhood in Khartoum state on Sunday 22 October and the detention of some religious leaders who will appear before the judge on 31 October.

"We would like to ask you to take up this case and the campaign against the Sudanese Christians in particular, and moreover, for issues of peacebuilding and democracy to be in the heart of the engagement between the United States Administration and the brutal Sudan government," he stressed.

On Saturday 28 October, the Sudanese police denied targeting Sudanese Church of Christ adding they only arrested some members of the church after a difference over pastoral care service with another group in the same church.

It further added the arrested group didn’t comply with a decision by the ministry of religious affairs to task the other group with the pastoral service.

Washington earlier this month permanently repealed economic sanctions on Sudan on the basis of a five-track engagement and additional arrangements including religious freedom with the Sudanese government.

In November 2017, the two countries will engage the second phase talks on the normalisation of bilateral relations. Sudan removal from the list of countries sponsor of terrorism tops the agenda of the negotiations. On the other hand, Khartoum has to reach peace agreements with the rebel factions and implement democratic reforms.

In this respect, Arman pointed that "it is important at this juncture for the U.S. Congress and Administration to engage with the Sudanese democratic forces and civil society of the opposition to balance the engagement with the Sudan’s dictatorship".

The President Donald Trump administration decided to not appoint a special envoy for Sudan. However, his office will be working attached to the Bureau of African affairs at the State Department which is managed by Acting Assistant Secretary Donald Yamamoto.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan: Lifting economic sanctions produces authoritarian results 2017-10-28 07:17:28 By Salah Shuaib Despite its success to resume economic ties with the West, there is no evidence that the Sudanese regime will economically recover anytime soon. It is a misleading idea that (...)

In South Sudan, There is No Culture to Force People to Eat Human Flesh 2017-10-27 06:41:53 By Amb. Gordon Buay There is an ongoing debate about the story of a Nuer woman in a refugee camp in Gambella who told Amb. Nikki Haley that she was forced to eat the flesh of her baby that was (...)

The implication of Machar confinement on resolving the South Sudan’s crisis 2017-10-27 06:41:30 By John Sunday Martin When we knowingly or unknowingly taken by our selfish interests to defend untruth, and to act unjustly to the cause of injustice in our society, we became knowingly or (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 October 7, 2017 A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth of Greater Bor in diaspora (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)

New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.