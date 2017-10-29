October 29, 2017 (JUBA) - Units of the South Sudanese army (SPLA) led by high-ranking officers have defected following a failed attempt to forcefully free former army chief, General Paul Malong Awan, who has been placed under house arrest since his removal mid this year.

The move, military sources told Sudan Tribune, has sparked tension and fears that the army could be divided and imbued with dissents.

Actual numbers of the troops believed to have defected from the army, however, remains unclear and there are conflicting accounts and information about names of the officers who have defected.

Some of these dissenting officers fled to an unnamed neighbouring country, where they hope to declare their positions on this matter.

But senior officers like Lt. Col. Chan Garang and Major Aguer Atak Ariik have openly made known their decisions and moved out of Juba following the failed attempt to free Awan from house arrest.

Garang told Sudan Tribune on Sunday that he was no longer taking orders from General Ajonga Mawut, the army chief of staff who replaced Awan following his appointment by the president in May.

“This is the moment of change. A new dawn for our country, the direction the country is going is not clear. Instead of recognizing the patriotic role played by Gen. Paul Malong and other officers who came forward to protect the constitution and keep the country united, they smacked him in the face and humiliated to the point of denying him compassion to attend the burial of his daughter. So if this can happen to Gen Paul who then is left?” asked Garang.

He further added, “We can no longer wait that time to come”.

During the interview, Garang confirmed to Sudan Tribune that he and Aguer have left Juba to organize themselves for operations.

Also, multiple military and security forces said in series of interviews over the weekend that the officers attempted to free Awan from the residence where he has been placed under house rest, only for their attempts to be foiled, leading to their defection upon realizing they would be detained and charged with treason before the military court.

“The command has not yet given out orders to pursue them because there are ongoing talks at the highest level. The community leadership and the presidency are in talks. This is the reason the command has not issued clear instructions and orders regarding this defection. So let’s wait. When it is clear, the general command will make a statement about this group”, a military officer said Sunday.

The senior military officers that defected from the South Sudanese army reportedly left with more than six officers and about 200 men.

“The information we have now is that Lt. Chan Garang and Major Aguer Atak have gone with more than 200 men. Some of them are members of the Mathiang Anyor, Dinka affiliated militia, who came to Juba for different reasons from areas of their deployments across the country and particularly those who were deployed in Equatoria and Upper Nile,” a security officer, who asked not to be named, told Sudan Tribune.

“When these officers decided to rebel, they collected them and are the soldiers they have gone with. They are around north of Juba. We know their locations. The local people are telling us their activities and we are also monitoring them,” he further stressed on Sunday.

The security officer, however, denied there were attempts on their side to take Awan to the headquarters of the national security, saying such an allegation was a ploy to have the latter freed.

(ST)