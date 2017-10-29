 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 29 October 2017

S. Sudan army units defect after failure to free ex-army chief

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Paul Malong arrives at Juba Airport 13 May 2017 (ST Photo)

October 29, 2017 (JUBA) - Units of the South Sudanese army (SPLA) led by high-ranking officers have defected following a failed attempt to forcefully free former army chief, General Paul Malong Awan, who has been placed under house arrest since his removal mid this year.

The move, military sources told Sudan Tribune, has sparked tension and fears that the army could be divided and imbued with dissents.

Actual numbers of the troops believed to have defected from the army, however, remains unclear and there are conflicting accounts and information about names of the officers who have defected.

Some of these dissenting officers fled to an unnamed neighbouring country, where they hope to declare their positions on this matter.

But senior officers like Lt. Col. Chan Garang and Major Aguer Atak Ariik have openly made known their decisions and moved out of Juba following the failed attempt to free Awan from house arrest.

Garang told Sudan Tribune on Sunday that he was no longer taking orders from General Ajonga Mawut, the army chief of staff who replaced Awan following his appointment by the president in May.

“This is the moment of change. A new dawn for our country, the direction the country is going is not clear. Instead of recognizing the patriotic role played by Gen. Paul Malong and other officers who came forward to protect the constitution and keep the country united, they smacked him in the face and humiliated to the point of denying him compassion to attend the burial of his daughter. So if this can happen to Gen Paul who then is left?” asked Garang.

He further added, “We can no longer wait that time to come”.

During the interview, Garang confirmed to Sudan Tribune that he and Aguer have left Juba to organize themselves for operations.

Also, multiple military and security forces said in series of interviews over the weekend that the officers attempted to free Awan from the residence where he has been placed under house rest, only for their attempts to be foiled, leading to their defection upon realizing they would be detained and charged with treason before the military court.

“The command has not yet given out orders to pursue them because there are ongoing talks at the highest level. The community leadership and the presidency are in talks. This is the reason the command has not issued clear instructions and orders regarding this defection. So let’s wait. When it is clear, the general command will make a statement about this group”, a military officer said Sunday.

The senior military officers that defected from the South Sudanese army reportedly left with more than six officers and about 200 men.

“The information we have now is that Lt. Chan Garang and Major Aguer Atak have gone with more than 200 men. Some of them are members of the Mathiang Anyor, Dinka affiliated militia, who came to Juba for different reasons from areas of their deployments across the country and particularly those who were deployed in Equatoria and Upper Nile,” a security officer, who asked not to be named, told Sudan Tribune.

“When these officers decided to rebel, they collected them and are the soldiers they have gone with. They are around north of Juba. We know their locations. The local people are telling us their activities and we are also monitoring them,” he further stressed on Sunday.

The security officer, however, denied there were attempts on their side to take Awan to the headquarters of the national security, saying such an allegation was a ploy to have the latter freed.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 29 October 18:28, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    The case of Former chief of general staff doesn’t need everybody’s envolvement, it need amicable dialogue between this individual and the government of the day.
    And if we defects because of my colleague or brother then we are inserting tribalism,nepotism, hatred and discrimination.

    repondre message

  • 29 October 19:48, by padiit gaga

    They are to defected from this failed government who mistreated even those who fought for her especially Awan as it happened to him it will happen to every body better for you to leave this government as you did, you are wise men let your right not be violated by man. Thank you for opening your eyes and see the devil Angel acts S.Sudan must not be the same untill this primitive president is gone.

    repondre message

  • 29 October 20:19, by Mayendit

    General speaking, I wouldn’t blamed those defectors led by Col, Chan Garang and Major Aguer Atak Ariik, because the president is seem to trade his best friend with the enemy who were the problems to himself. Well, if Gen, former chief of staff were to make coup and did not do it then, there is no point to detaining him while not done it. There is a way to convening your best friend instead of trad

    repondre message

  • 29 October 20:32, by Mayendit

    Trading best people with the real enemies is became a policy of Juba’s government particular, the current president gen, Salve Kiir Mayardit and I think people have been too patience otherwise, he would have not leading young now a day. Giving the credibility and the situation which was facing Kiir Mayardit in 2013, John Kong and James Hoth Moi were actually helping Riek Machar one way or another.

    repondre message

  • 29 October 20:32, by Mayendit

    Trading best people with the real enemies is became a policy of Juba’s government particular, the current president gen, Salve Kiir Mayardit and I think people have been too patience otherwise, he would have not leading young now a day. Giving the credibility and the situation which was facing Kiir Mayardit in 2013, John Kong and James Hoth Moi were actually helping Riek Machar one way or another.

    repondre message

  • 29 October 20:33, by Mayendit

    Trading best people with the real enemies is became a policy of Juba’s government particular, the current president gen, Salve Kiir Mayardit and I think people have been too patience otherwise, he would have not leading young now a day. Giving the credibility and the situation which was facing Kiir Mayardit in 2013, John Kong and James Hoth Moi were actually helping Riek Machar one way or another.

    repondre message

  • 29 October 20:44, by Mayendit

    Gen,former SPLA chief of staffs Paul Malong Awan stood up that, both gen, former SPLA defense Minister john Kong Nyuon and gen, former SPLA chief of staffs James Hoth Moi were talking in the middle of night to coordinated operation within and out side but president was not aware what was going on and Awan knew exactly what it is. I wouldn’t trade Paul Malong even if he was planning to coup me.

    repondre message

  • 29 October 21:11, by Mayendit

    Continues talking about former chief of the SPLA staffs, the people who are closer to leader some time driving away the leader and this is what happened to president Salve Kiir Mayardit. The members of Gogrial leaders have driven him while, they never went to front-line but they are saying one thing and tomorrow another. Detaining Paul Malong Awan will not prevent conflict in between his supports

    repondre message

  • 29 October 21:26, by Mayendit

    90% of all Dinkas are supporting former SPLA chief of staffs Paul Malong Awan and the Gogrial pew to president must understand that, detention will not preventing conflicts between his supporters and the pro president however finding manual dialoging would save the uncertainty when many Southern Sudanese are looking for lasting peace.If he took 10 million dollars then, why not resolved that?.

    repondre message

  • 29 October 21:26, by Mayendit

    90% of all Dinkas are supporting former SPLA chief of staffs Paul Malong Awan and the Gogrial pew to president must understand that, detention will not preventing conflicts between his supporters and the pro president however finding manual dialoging would save the uncertainty when many Southern Sudanese are looking for lasting peace.If he took 10 million dollars then, why not resolved that?.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan: Lifting economic sanctions produces authoritarian results 2017-10-28 07:17:28 By Salah Shuaib Despite its success to resume economic ties with the West, there is no evidence that the Sudanese regime will economically recover anytime soon. It is a misleading idea that (...)

In South Sudan, There is No Culture to Force People to Eat Human Flesh 2017-10-27 06:41:53 By Amb. Gordon Buay There is an ongoing debate about the story of a Nuer woman in a refugee camp in Gambella who told Amb. Nikki Haley that she was forced to eat the flesh of her baby that was (...)

The implication of Machar confinement on resolving the South Sudan’s crisis 2017-10-27 06:41:30 By John Sunday Martin When we knowingly or unknowingly taken by our selfish interests to defend untruth, and to act unjustly to the cause of injustice in our society, we became knowingly or (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 October 7, 2017 A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth of Greater Bor in diaspora (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)

New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.