Sudan’s FM to visit Hungary on Monday

October 28, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour on Monday would start an official visit to Hungary within the framework of promoting bilateral relations between the two countries.

Ibrahim Ghandour (Photo Suna)

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Gharib Allah Khidir said Ghandour will hold talks with his Hungarian counterpart and sign a technical and economic cooperation agreement between the two countries.

He added the visit aims to enhance bilateral relations, political understanding and cooperation between the two countries, pointing to Hungary’s advanced experience in the light industry and agro-processing and production.

Khidir added the visit also aims to promote cooperation in the field of research and establish a number of agricultural production projects.

He said that Sudan and Hungary continued to exchange official visits at the ministerial level, pointing to coordination between the two countries on the international forums.

Khidir revealed the Deputy Foreign Minister of Hungary will visit Sudan in November.

It is noteworthy that Sudan has opened an embassy in Budapest, as well as a specialized commercial office to promote trade exchange between the two countries.

Last May, Hungary’s farm ministry and Sudan’s ministry of agriculture signed a cooperation agreement on strengthening bilateral trade and research and development ties in farming and the food industry.

(ST)