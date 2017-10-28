 
 
 
Sudanese army concludes one-month ground exercise

Sudanese troops participating in the "Descendants of Tirhakah" manoeuvres listen to a speech by President Omer al Bashir (unseen) on 26 Oct 2017 (SUNA Photo)
October 27, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) on Thursday has concluded ground forces manoeuvres dubbed “Descendants of Tirhakah” in the desert area north of the capital, Khartoum.

Tirhaka was a pharaoh of the 25th dynasty of Egypt and came to power ca. 690 BC, controlling an empire stretching from Sudan to the Levant. The pharaohs of this dynasty were from Nubia – a territory located in modern-day Sudan and southern Egypt.

The one-month ground forces exercise was conducted in the desert area of Um Al-Hassan in the Northern State.

In his speech before the closing ceremony of the military exercise, SAF’s Chief of the General Staff, Emad al-Din Adawi, said the “armed forces are in the highest degree of readiness and combat efficiency”.

“We are entering a new era and we are aware of the challenges ahead. We wouldn’t let down the Sudanese people, we will defend them and protect their gains,” he added.

He stressed the SAF would continue to implement its training strategy, pointing to the training projects that have been carried out since the beginning of the year.

Adawi pointed out to the naval forces exercise dubbed the “Coasts Fire” which was conducted this month at Fijab area, north of Port Sudan on the Red Sea coast.

He added the Air Forces would also carry out air manoeuvres dubbed “Dawn7” during the coming days.

It is noteworthy that the closing ceremony of the “Descendants of Tirhakah” manoeuvres was attended by the Sudan’s President and SAF’s Supreme Commander Omer al-Bashir besides the Defence Minister Awad Ibn Ouf and a number of army commanders.

In his speech before the ceremony, al-Bashir praised the role of the SAF in protecting the country, expressing keenness to achieve security and stability across Sudan.

He also hailed the SAF troops participating in the war in Yemen, vowing to meet all needs of the army.

Al-Bashir further renewed the call for army bearers to listen to the voice of reason and join the peace process, pointing to his recent decision to extend the unilateral ceasefire to stop the bloodshed.

(ST)

