South Sudan rival forces claim control of Kuergeng area of Unity region

South Sudan's army soldiers drive in a truck on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state April 24, 2012. (Reuters Photo)
October 27, 2017 (JUBA)- Rival forces in South Sudan have on Friday issued statements in which each side attempted to portray itself as being in full control of Kuergeng, an area under Guit County in Northern Liech, part of greater unity.

The resumption of heavy fighting pitted a coalition of troops under the control of President Salva Kiir and his first deputy in coalition government on one and those loyal to the exiled former First Vice President turned rebel leader Riek Machar on the other.

The fighting occurred on Thursday morning, just a day after President Kiir assured the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley during a meeting on Wednesday that his government would implement 2015 peace agreement and would do the best to stop the violence by declaring a permanent ceasefire.

Kiir further told the top U.S. official his administration will also participate in the proposed revitalization forum of the agreement without laying preconditions.

It was not immediately clear who of the rival sides initiated the attack. Sudan Tribune was not able to independently verify their claims.

Northern Liech State information minister Lam Tungwar said Friday that government forces on Thursday came under “heavy attack by rebel forces” at Kuergeng area, resulting in the death of at least nine people including four policemen. 13 others including the Kuergeng commissioner Nyok Kier sustained injuries during the fight over what appears as a renewed military offensive.

Col. Dickson Gatluak Jock, spokesman of the SPLA-IO faction allied to the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai said in a statement released on Friday that their forces under command of Major Gen. Gabriel Gatwech Puoch, verified that some disgruntled generals of Riek Machar crossed the Nile River from Fangak.

“They were led by Col. Malek Wictuor Nyak and Lt. Col. Pan Kueth. This group made a surprise attack on SPLA-IO’s defensive area this morning (Thursday) but they were repulsed by our Mobile forces. They simultaneously attacked our controlled areas that is Boaw Payam in Koch County but spoilt. They are now being given a hot pursuit by Mobile fighters back to their barracks where they came from and inflicted heavy casualties,” said Jock.

The pro-government force’s spokesman said his group will not return to their defensive positions but will keep pursuing them till they are sure the rival forces have crossed back to where they came. Jock said eight people lost their lives including the civilians and other fourteen more wounded.

“The wounded civilians are being treated in Bentiu main Hospital,” he said.

Meanwhile, the military spokesman of Riek Machar SPLA-IO faction William Gatjiath released a statement on the same incident on Thursday confirming their forces under the command of Brigadier General Malek Weituor had captured Kuergeng area after fighting. The rebel military spokesman claimed their group had killed more than 17 government soldiers during the fighting.

“In addition to Kuergeng, the gallant and brave SPLA-IO forces under Major Nhial Kam Both, SPLM-SPLA (IO) Commissioner of Koch County entered and occupied Boaw and Pakur following the withdrawal of the visibly hungry and demoralized Juba regime soldiers from the area”, the statement reads.

(ST)

  • 28 October 02:39, by Kuar Junub

    government side is lying whenever they defeated they cry that civilian r kill yet they’re the ones killing civilian with that losing anger

    repondre message

    • 28 October 05:31, by Newsudan

      that is exactly how aimless rebellion of Riek behalf, Now if I can ask, what are they still fighting for, pathetic.Taban is already powerful man in the govt, they shld forget Riek Io,
      Taban is good leader,I watched him welcome Dr Garang in Itang 1990,William Nyuon,Salva Kiir, And others, History of Riek is just aimless killing and numerous parties he has formed,it is good news he languished in SA

      repondre message

  • 28 October 03:55, by john akeen

    South sudan it’s a beautiful country like it’s people, but Riek Machar with it’s warriors want to destroy it because of one person name Salva Kiir, but I have one question to ask, who is the best citizen in the country who doesn’t care about politics like Salva Kiir and Riek Machar, and whoever think that they were running SPLA during the struggle with Sudan. Please let p Kiir do his job>>

    repondre message

    • 28 October 04:11, by john akeen

      the people who doesn’t care about P Kiir and Riek Machar, are the true citizen of our country

      repondre message

  • 28 October 04:58, by Mayendit

    I think the International and the UN as the whole must works hard in all aspect to make sure there is peace in South Sudan. The rebels led by former vice president are sicken seriously and the need specialist doctors who can treating them on SD, and others illness. Our people are doing for what they don’t know and they need helps from world to treating them.They have been fighting for many years.

    repondre message

  • 28 October 05:09, by Mayendit

    Continues. For years people are fighting neither on the right war and the wrong war yet, there is no realization as people and human beings even the animals wouldn’t repeated if there is bad thing happening before but these Southern Sudanese rebels are absolutely doing what they don’t even knowing how bad it is. There are many ways to survived without needing assistance from your government.

    repondre message

  • 28 October 05:15, by Nairobimitot

    South Sudan is still not an independent country. There are many people with different ideas about hate, and those of Riek Machar are saying stuff a lot of kinds of thing that they are Nuer and so on. If the Nuer get their Independent country with the Nuer flag and the national anthem of Nuer that starts with Naath, they will still get drunk and fight each other. The same with Dinka and equatorians. This is what the citizens need to understand. There is need to learn from events from the past and learn how not to repeat the same mistakes. Do not take the blame.

    repondre message

    • 28 October 05:47, by Kuch

      "South Sudan rival forces claim control of Kuergeng area of Unity region"!!!
      And where is "Kuergeng" in our former unity state SUDAN TRIBUNE propagandists idiots? Fellows, unity state was created by our arch enemy, the cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan. And the aim was that oil fields are going to be shared with them---the cloned arabs of North Sudan. But to be honest, all the oil fields>>>

      repondre message

Comment on this article



s
