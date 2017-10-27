"South Sudan rival forces claim control of Kuergeng area of Unity region"!!!



October 27, 2017 (JUBA)- Rival forces in South Sudan have on Friday issued statements in which each side attempted to portray itself as being in full control of Kuergeng, an area under Guit County in Northern Liech, part of greater unity.

The resumption of heavy fighting pitted a coalition of troops under the control of President Salva Kiir and his first deputy in coalition government on one and those loyal to the exiled former First Vice President turned rebel leader Riek Machar on the other.

The fighting occurred on Thursday morning, just a day after President Kiir assured the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley during a meeting on Wednesday that his government would implement 2015 peace agreement and would do the best to stop the violence by declaring a permanent ceasefire.

Kiir further told the top U.S. official his administration will also participate in the proposed revitalization forum of the agreement without laying preconditions.

It was not immediately clear who of the rival sides initiated the attack. Sudan Tribune was not able to independently verify their claims.

Northern Liech State information minister Lam Tungwar said Friday that government forces on Thursday came under “heavy attack by rebel forces” at Kuergeng area, resulting in the death of at least nine people including four policemen. 13 others including the Kuergeng commissioner Nyok Kier sustained injuries during the fight over what appears as a renewed military offensive.

Col. Dickson Gatluak Jock, spokesman of the SPLA-IO faction allied to the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai said in a statement released on Friday that their forces under command of Major Gen. Gabriel Gatwech Puoch, verified that some disgruntled generals of Riek Machar crossed the Nile River from Fangak.

“They were led by Col. Malek Wictuor Nyak and Lt. Col. Pan Kueth. This group made a surprise attack on SPLA-IO’s defensive area this morning (Thursday) but they were repulsed by our Mobile forces. They simultaneously attacked our controlled areas that is Boaw Payam in Koch County but spoilt. They are now being given a hot pursuit by Mobile fighters back to their barracks where they came from and inflicted heavy casualties,” said Jock.

The pro-government force’s spokesman said his group will not return to their defensive positions but will keep pursuing them till they are sure the rival forces have crossed back to where they came. Jock said eight people lost their lives including the civilians and other fourteen more wounded.

“The wounded civilians are being treated in Bentiu main Hospital,” he said.

Meanwhile, the military spokesman of Riek Machar SPLA-IO faction William Gatjiath released a statement on the same incident on Thursday confirming their forces under the command of Brigadier General Malek Weituor had captured Kuergeng area after fighting. The rebel military spokesman claimed their group had killed more than 17 government soldiers during the fighting.

“In addition to Kuergeng, the gallant and brave SPLA-IO forces under Major Nhial Kam Both, SPLM-SPLA (IO) Commissioner of Koch County entered and occupied Boaw and Pakur following the withdrawal of the visibly hungry and demoralized Juba regime soldiers from the area”, the statement reads.

