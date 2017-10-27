Sudanese security releases opposition SCoP member

October 27, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) on Thursday has released the leading member of the opposition Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP) Nabil al-Nuweiri.

Al-Nuwairi, a member of the SCoP branch in the United Kingdom and Ireland, was arrested on 5 September at the Khartoum North Criminal Court while he was attending a ruling session on the case of SCoP member Asim Omer who is accused of killing a policeman during student protests in 2016.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune Friday, SCoP spokesperson Mohamed Hassan Arabi said the NISS released al-Nuweiri “at 9:00 pm (local time) on Thursday following 53 days of detention without giving reasons”.

He described the detention of al-Nuweiri without a judicial order as a violation of the right to live in freedom and safety as well as a violation of the freedom of organization and expression prescribed by the constitution.

Arabi added the detention of al-Nuweiri for over 53 days also violates the National Security Act “which is in itself unconstitutional”.

He stressed the SCoP would continue to mobilize the masses “to overthrow the regime which doesn’t deserve to stay in power for a single day”.

The SCoP was established in January 1986. It was first chaired by the former chief-justice Abdel-Mageed Imam who was succeeded by Ibrahim al-Sheikh and has elected al-Digair as its third president in 2016.

The centre-left reformist party calls for social justice and separation of religion and state. It also believes that peaceful transfer of power is the only way to stability and unity of the country.

In recent months, the SCoP has challenged the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) and organized political activities in public and open places calling on the citizens to resist the regime and take to the streets in protest against the deterioration of living conditions at all levels.

(ST)