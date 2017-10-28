 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 28 October 2017

Rights body demands release of former S. Sudan army chief

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 27, 2017 (JUBA) – The Center for Peace and Justice (CPJ) has called for unconditional release of South Sudan’s former army chief of staff, Paul Malong Awan and the other political figures being detained in the young nation.

JPEG - 29.8 kb
S Sudan’s President Salva Kiir is received by former Chief of General Staff of the SPLA Paul Malong Awan at the airport in Juba March 6, 2015 (Reuters)

CPJ’s coordinator, Tito Anthony urged authorities to respect individual freedoms as it is stated in the Transitional Constitution of South Sudan.

He claims Awan, who was sacked by the president in May, was unlawfully being detained in a manner that was unacceptable.

“The systematic violations of human rights by the President [Salva] Kiir and [first vice president] Taban Deng will have consequences,” said Tito, while adding that “They will have to account for their decisions”.

He says although Article 101 of the Constitution gives the president excessive powers, such powers, he insisted, shall not be misused for illegal detention of citizens without clear explanations in the court.

The right body urged the South Sudan leader to respect the rights of the country’s citizens to exercise their freedoms and liberties as provided for in the Bill of Rights.

The ex-army chief was one of the three officials sanctioned by the United States administration last month for undermining peace, security and stability in the country.

The sanctions, the U.S. Treasury Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Sigal Mandelker said, implied freezing assets they may have in U.S. jurisdictions, banning them from travelling to the U.S and preventing Americans from doing business with them.

The nearly four-year conflict in South Sudan had killed tens of thousands of people and driven more than two million children out of the country, the United Nations says.

(ST).

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 28 October 08:38, by Sunday Junup

    Please Tito, leave this man who was king Paul but now Queen Paul to reap what he planted. Thieves are like that. By the way let me warn you that don’t do the same when time come for Taban and Kiir suffering

    repondre message

  • 28 October 08:44, by Kuch

    Tito Anthony,
    Be very careful uncle. Do not let your SUDAN TRIBUNE carry you away. ’No one has detained Paul Malongdit* we are here fools. We are back. And we are not going to live side by side with our so-called cloned arabs of North Sudan, the US, the UK, their NGOs & some of their creeps in between. We are here fellows>>>

    repondre message

  • 28 October 09:24, by Wutkhor

    Thieves relations always end in disarray, let jieng detains themselves all in all the guy is guilty n deserve even life imprisonment but kiirminal doesn’t have right to arrest another culprits like him, anyway let me not waste my precious time due to Dinka’s insects thuggish activities.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan: Lifting economic sanctions produces authoritarian results 2017-10-28 07:17:28 By Salah Shuaib Despite its success to resume economic ties with the West, there is no evidence that the Sudanese regime will economically recover anytime soon. It is a misleading idea that (...)

In South Sudan, There is No Culture to Force People to Eat Human Flesh 2017-10-27 06:41:53 By Amb. Gordon Buay There is an ongoing debate about the story of a Nuer woman in a refugee camp in Gambella who told Amb. Nikki Haley that she was forced to eat the flesh of her baby that was (...)

The implication of Machar confinement on resolving the South Sudan’s crisis 2017-10-27 06:41:30 By John Sunday Martin When we knowingly or unknowingly taken by our selfish interests to defend untruth, and to act unjustly to the cause of injustice in our society, we became knowingly or (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 October 7, 2017 A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth of Greater Bor in diaspora (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)

New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.