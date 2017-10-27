October 26, 2017 (JUBA) - A former South Sudan ruling party official has vowed to challenge President Salva Kiir in the country’s next general elections.

Suzane Jambo, former SPLM secretary for external relations (File photo)

Suzanne Jambo, formerly the ruling party’s (SPLM) secretary for foreign relations, said the current political situation in the young nation shaped her decision to bring changes in the young nation.

“I believe that I have the characters of leadership and strength through my ability and courage from my compatriots, comrades in the SPLM party to lead the nation,” Jambo told Sudan Tribune in a phone interview Thursday.

“I have an obsession for South Sudan, besides my ability such as programs and vision of my party SPLM, so I believe that I can deliver whatever this country wants to be done to its people,” she added.

Jambo, who currently lives in the United States, said she intends to form her own political party ahead of polls, due to be held in 2018.

The former ruling party official also appealed to President Kiir to allow the country undergo free and fair elections without any intimidation.

Before becoming secretary for external affairs in the ruling party, Jambo, a renowned human rights and civil society activist, also worked with various non-governmental organizations in South Sudan.

“Being from South Sudan, I am a direct victim of the war. I have seen a lot of suffering, particularly among women. I hate to see women being victimized. I really hate to see that. But it’s a reality and it’s happening,” she further said during the interview.

In August, President Kiir called upon the country’s opposition groups to prepare for the country’s general elections, earmarked to take place after the end of the Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU) period in 2018.

To fast track processes leading to the polls, the South Sudanese leader officially launched the much-awaited national dialogue initiative and declared a unilateral cease-fire with rebels in May, although it has repeatedly been violated.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and over two million displaced in South Sudan’s conflict triggered by political differences between President Kiir and his former deputy, Riek Machar.

