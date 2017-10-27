 
 
 
October 26, 2017 (JUBA) - A former South Sudan ruling party official has vowed to challenge President Salva Kiir in the country’s next general elections.

JPEG - 16.7 kb
Suzane Jambo, former SPLM secretary for external relations (File photo)

Suzanne Jambo, formerly the ruling party’s (SPLM) secretary for foreign relations, said the current political situation in the young nation shaped her decision to bring changes in the young nation.

“I believe that I have the characters of leadership and strength through my ability and courage from my compatriots, comrades in the SPLM party to lead the nation,” Jambo told Sudan Tribune in a phone interview Thursday.

“I have an obsession for South Sudan, besides my ability such as programs and vision of my party SPLM, so I believe that I can deliver whatever this country wants to be done to its people,” she added.

Jambo, who currently lives in the United States, said she intends to form her own political party ahead of polls, due to be held in 2018.

The former ruling party official also appealed to President Kiir to allow the country undergo free and fair elections without any intimidation.

Before becoming secretary for external affairs in the ruling party, Jambo, a renowned human rights and civil society activist, also worked with various non-governmental organizations in South Sudan.

“Being from South Sudan, I am a direct victim of the war. I have seen a lot of suffering, particularly among women. I hate to see women being victimized. I really hate to see that. But it’s a reality and it’s happening,” she further said during the interview.

In August, President Kiir called upon the country’s opposition groups to prepare for the country’s general elections, earmarked to take place after the end of the Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU) period in 2018.

To fast track processes leading to the polls, the South Sudanese leader officially launched the much-awaited national dialogue initiative and declared a unilateral cease-fire with rebels in May, although it has repeatedly been violated.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and over two million displaced in South Sudan’s conflict triggered by political differences between President Kiir and his former deputy, Riek Machar.

(ST)

  • 27 October 07:52, by DO IT

    Good luck if you are going to reach the election date. JCE do not like anyone is challenging them. Changing this horrible situation in this country has to come through guns, not by ballot.

    repondre message

    • 27 October 08:36, by Newsudan

      I don’t think she can managed J1,if Riek run away from J1,what about her,

      repondre message

  • 27 October 07:52, by DO IT

    Good luck if you are going to reach the election date. JCE do not like anyone is challenging them. Changing this horrible situation in this country has to come through guns, not by ballot.

    repondre message

    • 27 October 10:45, by Equatoria Koko

      DO IT,

      I agree. We are going to fight the JCE to the bitter end. Either South Sudan becomes a country for all of us or we bring it down to pieces.

      repondre message

  • 27 October 07:53, by jubaone

    It’s perhaps the last hope that women take over the country where men have turned rapists, thugs and Kiirminals. But sister, set your political party first, get clear manifesto and endorsement from your party. Seems you are putting the cart before the donkey. Good luck. Wait a minute! Have you officially decamped from jienge SPLM?

    repondre message

    • 27 October 08:27, by Muonyraat

      juba
      forget about the current tribalism and appreciate the future of young generation don’t insulting any more we want a good candidate in 2018 including you please drop all tribal ideology and concerns about the future there is time for everything. I respect equatorian and I had well come your sister idea that is the political article we want on this forum

      repondre message

    • 27 October 08:48, by South South

      jubaone,
      She has right to run for presidency in our country. I am laughing at you, you are very afraid of SPLM. Well, you can change and if you want to come back to South Sudan, all what we want from you is to be a good citizen of South Sudan. How is DIASPORA by the way?

      repondre message

  • 27 October 07:57, by Landlord

    Good move actually, but the semi humans whose plan is to destroy others in country will only listen to gun short not people. I blame God to allow humans share country with animals.

    repondre message

  • 27 October 08:08, by Muonyraat

    Hello Susan jambo
    everybody wanted to challenge President mayardit including those me but its not going to happen in 2018 we are told that the national dialogue is continue till April 2018 and general election is not in the list. o respect women and u appreciate your decision . but you will not success because some south Sudanese insult women of being weaker sex example during 28 state

    repondre message

  • 27 October 08:48, by Sunday Junup

    Where is husband to this woman? please advice your woman friend to stay at home in order to take care of her children instead of favoring those thugs in Juba. ohohoh Wait! she heard that Elia Lomoro has a party with no people and he is existing! A responsible woman can never try that position by now, by the way i never herad about her, can some one explain her CV which she missed to mention?

    repondre message

    • 27 October 08:56, by South South

      Sunday Junup,

      Ho my God!!!! You do not know anything about South Sudan. You do not know anything about our struggle with fake Arab. You do not know anything about Equatoria. Suzanne Jambo is a daughter of Equatoria. Her last name Jambo is well known, not only in Equatoria, but all South Sudan. She was with John Garang during our struggle, at least she has big courage more than all Eqautoia men

      repondre message

      • 27 October 09:51, by Sunday Junup

        South South,
        Thanks for providing some CV about her, well you said she was with Dr.Garang as what? second, you said her last name Jambo is well known. can she contest because of her last name Jambo? Please be realistic, if i wanted to contest today i should provide my CV, that does not mean i’m not SS. Anyway you cast your lot on her because she was with Dr.John. How many children do they have?

        repondre message

    • 27 October 08:57, by Muonyraat

      Sunday junubi
      this is racism !!!

      repondre message

  • 27 October 09:03, by Wutkhor

    Look at this idiots Azande woman, what made her to flee SS in the first place when she was in the splm Secretariat in which she shld had have enough security, does SS jce nation have security which can guide pples for even a rogue election, this is no, let me not waste my energy to writes about this confuse woman statement.

    repondre message

    • 27 October 09:07, by South South

      Wutkhor,

      Suzanne Jambo is not Azande woman. Where are you really from in South Sudan? If you do not know paramount chief Jambo in South Sudan, then why do you talk?

      repondre message

  • 27 October 10:29, by Equatoria Koko

    This is a big joke!

    Not long ago she was very vocal supporting the regime and threatening those who oppose Kiir. She has got no leadership qualities whatsoever but certainly she got the qualities of the oldest trade in the world. Furthermore, the SPLM Party is a damaged brand - who in his or her right mind would want to be associated with it?!

    repondre message

  • 27 October 10:33, by Liberator

    Dear South Sudan
    This dog called watch lion is a pure Nuer who doesn’t have knowledge about South Sudan people, he is among the boys who were recruited recently by RIAK Machar and taken to refuges camp in Ethiopia, he had a mark on his forehead with big scare like railway line and lower teeth removed, very ugly like uncle Mitiit Matot

    repondre message

Comment on this article



