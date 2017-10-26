October 25, 2017 (NYAL) - At least 10 children have died from Measles and over 100 have been admitted in South Sudan’s Payinjiar county, an area health official disclosed.

Three-year-old Sarah is immunised against measles in South Sudan (Photo: UNICEF)

Stephen Gatliah Kuay, a county health supervisor, said on Wednesday that seven of the 10 children died before reaching the area health facility.

He described as “worrying” the situation in the area, stressing that lack of enough health kits makes it hard to treat children affected.

“I would like to request United Nations agencies like the UN Children Fund (UNICEF) and World Health Organization if they can support us through our health partners like IRC [International Rescue Committee] and UNIDO [United Nations International Development Organization],” Kuay told Sudan Tribune.

He said those below five years are at great risk of getting the disease, adding that the spread of Measles is fast in the community.

Measles, or rubeola, is a viral infection of the respiratory system. Measles is a very contagious disease that can spread through contact with infected mucus and saliva.

Measles is a leading cause of death in children. Of the 114,900 global deaths related to measles in 2014, majority were under the age of five, World Health Organization (WHO) said.

(ST)