Saudi king vows to continue efforts to remove Sudan from terror list



October 25, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - King Salman of Saudi Arabia has pledged to continue to exert efforts to lift Sudan’s name from the U.S. list of states sponsors of terrorism.

Sudan was placed on the U.S. terrorism list in 1993 over allegations it was harbouring Islamist militants working against regional and international targets.

Despite intense lobbying by Khartoum, the U.S. administration kept Sudan on the terrorism list drawing frustration and rebuke from Sudanese officials.

Following his meeting with the Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir in Riyadh on Tuesday, King Salman said: “Sudan is of special importance to the Kingdom and we want it to enjoy security and stability”.

According to Sudan’s official news agency SUNA, King Salman said the security of Sudan is part of the security of the Kingdom, stressing they would continue to render support to Khartoum.

“We appreciate Sudan’s stances towards the Kingdom and we would continue to demand the United States to lift Sudan’s name from the list of states sponsors of terrorism and help it improve its relations with Washington and other countries,” King Salman said.

The Saudi King further proposed to hold a coordination meeting among the concerned bodies in Khartoum and Riyadh to develop a plan to enlighten the international public opinion on the role played by Sudan to achieve international peace and security.

For his part, al-Bashir praised the Saudi role in the full lifting of the U.S. economic sanctions on Sudan, expressing hope the Kingdom will continue its efforts to lift Sudan’s name from the terror list.

He underlined Sudan would continue to defend the security of Saudi Arabia and the Two Holy Mosques, describing the Saudi-led Arab alliance to fighting against terrorism as “one of the most important achievements”.

Al-Bashir on Tuesday paid a surprise one-day visit to Riyadh where he met with King Salman.

The Sudanese president was touring the Gulf countries in a visit to Kuwait and Qatar, officially he was there for talks on Sudan reconstruction conference sponsored by the Arab League and will be held in Saudi Arabia.

However, observers speak about a possible mediation he is undertaking to settle the five-month crisis between Qatar and a Saudi-led alliance including the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

