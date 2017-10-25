 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 25 October 2017

Saudi king vows to continue efforts to remove Sudan from terror list

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

king Salman receives President Omer al-Bashir at the Royal Palace in Riyadh on 24 October 2016 (SPA Photo)
October 25, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - King Salman of Saudi Arabia has pledged to continue to exert efforts to lift Sudan’s name from the U.S. list of states sponsors of terrorism.

Sudan was placed on the U.S. terrorism list in 1993 over allegations it was harbouring Islamist militants working against regional and international targets.
Despite intense lobbying by Khartoum, the U.S. administration kept Sudan on the terrorism list drawing frustration and rebuke from Sudanese officials.

Following his meeting with the Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir in Riyadh on Tuesday, King Salman said: “Sudan is of special importance to the Kingdom and we want it to enjoy security and stability”.

According to Sudan’s official news agency SUNA, King Salman said the security of Sudan is part of the security of the Kingdom, stressing they would continue to render support to Khartoum.

“We appreciate Sudan’s stances towards the Kingdom and we would continue to demand the United States to lift Sudan’s name from the list of states sponsors of terrorism and help it improve its relations with Washington and other countries,” King Salman said.

The Saudi King further proposed to hold a coordination meeting among the concerned bodies in Khartoum and Riyadh to develop a plan to enlighten the international public opinion on the role played by Sudan to achieve international peace and security.

For his part, al-Bashir praised the Saudi role in the full lifting of the U.S. economic sanctions on Sudan, expressing hope the Kingdom will continue its efforts to lift Sudan’s name from the terror list.

He underlined Sudan would continue to defend the security of Saudi Arabia and the Two Holy Mosques, describing the Saudi-led Arab alliance to fighting against terrorism as “one of the most important achievements”.

Al-Bashir on Tuesday paid a surprise one-day visit to Riyadh where he met with King Salman.

The Sudanese president was touring the Gulf countries in a visit to Kuwait and Qatar, officially he was there for talks on Sudan reconstruction conference sponsored by the Arab League and will be held in Saudi Arabia.

However, observers speak about a possible mediation he is undertaking to settle the five-month crisis between Qatar and a Saudi-led alliance including the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Splits in Sudan’s liberation movements and questions of the future: Different Personalities Same DNA 2017-10-22 21:22:08 By Malik Agar Eyre Nganyoufa A split is a process of fragmentation of a coherent movement or political party. Historically, many, if not all, armed resistance movements have experienced (...)

Reflections on the SPLM-Ns 2017-10-18 20:15:33 By Mohamed Yassin It is sad, weird and ugly that some comrades reduced the vision of the SPLM to the SPLM-N standing for North, as a compromise. Its adaptation, it was bitterly adopted in an (...)

Do we have leaders in South Sudan or murderers? 2017-10-15 04:13:20 By Peter Gai Manyuon According to different scholars globally, leadership style is the way a person uses power to lead other people. More so, scholars have also identified a variety of (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 October 7, 2017 A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth of Greater Bor in diaspora (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)

New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.