October 25, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan president on Wednesday pledged full commitment to the revitalization of the peace agreement, citing acceptance to participate in the revitalization of the peace agreement, declaration of the permanent ceasefire, and the cessation of hostilities as well as granting unhindered access to humanitarian organizations for relief activities.

President Salva Kiir addresses the nation at the South Sudan National Parliament in Juba, November 18, 2015. (Photo Reuters/Jok Solomon)

President Salva Kiir made the pledge during a meeting with the United States representative to the UN, Nikki Haley in the South Sudan capital, Juba.

The senior presidential advisor, Nhial Deng Nhial described as “fruitful and constructive” the meeting which President Kiir had with Haley.

“The two exchanged views and opinions on different issues,” said Nhail, adding that the South Sudan leader had the opportunity to further emphasize the commitment and the readiness of his government to fully commit to the revitalization process.

The meeting, the official said, focused on three main agendas: the Revitalization of the peace agreement, the permanent ceasefire, and the cessation of hostilities and access to humanitarian aid.

The president reiterated the commitment and readiness to fully commit himself to the revitalization process with the high-level revitalization forum launched by regional leaders, Nhial said.

Haley reportedly raised concerns on humanitarian access to which President Kiir reportedly assured her of his government’s continued support, citing ongoing the collaboration between the Juba government and the UN mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

“We have been able to establish a mechanism that works jointly to improve and address problems of humanitarian access, and indeed there have been some improvements. The Government acknowledges that more is needed to be done”, said Nhial.

Halley said Washington was already at a cross point and it was not about talk but time for action and seeing the willingness of the government and the military to stop violence and abuses continuing to happen in the country despite the assurance of commitment.

“The United States is at a cross point...It’s not about the talks, it’s about the action. We have to see a willingness of the Government and the military to stop the violence and stop the abuses that are happening in the country,” said Haley.

"Time for action is now, we are not waiting anymore, we need to see a change and we need to see it right away," she added.

In June, a summit of IGAD heads of state and government decided to convene a meeting of the signatories of the South Sudan peace agreement to discuss ways to revitalize the peace implementation. During the June summit, it was agreed that all groups be included in the discussion aimed at restoring a permanent ceasefire.

IGAD unveiled the timetable for the revitalization forum with South Sudanese leaders and the nation’s citizens. It process began on 13 October and ended on 17 October.

The South Sudanese government warned that the revitalization forum by IGAD, the regional bloc which mediated the 2015 peace accord, should not be another platform for negotiations of the peace accord between the two factions to the conflict.

Over a million people have fled South Sudan since conflict erupted in December 2013 when President Kiir sacked Machar from the vice-presidency. Tens of thousands of people have been killed and nearly two million displaced in South Sudan’s worst violence since it seceded from Sudan in July 2011.

(ST)