October 25, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan president on Wednesday pledged full commitment to the revitalization of the peace agreement, citing acceptance to participate in the revitalization of the peace agreement, declaration of the permanent ceasefire, and the cessation of hostilities as well as granting unhindered access to humanitarian organizations for relief activities.

JPEG - 23.7 kb
President Salva Kiir addresses the nation at the South Sudan National Parliament in Juba, November 18, 2015. (Photo Reuters/Jok Solomon)

President Salva Kiir made the pledge during a meeting with the United States representative to the UN, Nikki Haley in the South Sudan capital, Juba.

The senior presidential advisor, Nhial Deng Nhial described as “fruitful and constructive” the meeting which President Kiir had with Haley.

“The two exchanged views and opinions on different issues,” said Nhail, adding that the South Sudan leader had the opportunity to further emphasize the commitment and the readiness of his government to fully commit to the revitalization process.

The meeting, the official said, focused on three main agendas: the Revitalization of the peace agreement, the permanent ceasefire, and the cessation of hostilities and access to humanitarian aid.

The president reiterated the commitment and readiness to fully commit himself to the revitalization process with the high-level revitalization forum launched by regional leaders, Nhial said.

Haley reportedly raised concerns on humanitarian access to which President Kiir reportedly assured her of his government’s continued support, citing ongoing the collaboration between the Juba government and the UN mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

“We have been able to establish a mechanism that works jointly to improve and address problems of humanitarian access, and indeed there have been some improvements. The Government acknowledges that more is needed to be done”, said Nhial.

Halley said Washington was already at a cross point and it was not about talk but time for action and seeing the willingness of the government and the military to stop violence and abuses continuing to happen in the country despite the assurance of commitment.

“The United States is at a cross point...It’s not about the talks, it’s about the action. We have to see a willingness of the Government and the military to stop the violence and stop the abuses that are happening in the country,” said Haley.

"Time for action is now, we are not waiting anymore, we need to see a change and we need to see it right away," she added.

In June, a summit of IGAD heads of state and government decided to convene a meeting of the signatories of the South Sudan peace agreement to discuss ways to revitalize the peace implementation. During the June summit, it was agreed that all groups be included in the discussion aimed at restoring a permanent ceasefire.

IGAD unveiled the timetable for the revitalization forum with South Sudanese leaders and the nation’s citizens. It process began on 13 October and ended on 17 October.

The South Sudanese government warned that the revitalization forum by IGAD, the regional bloc which mediated the 2015 peace accord, should not be another platform for negotiations of the peace accord between the two factions to the conflict.

Over a million people have fled South Sudan since conflict erupted in December 2013 when President Kiir sacked Machar from the vice-presidency. Tens of thousands of people have been killed and nearly two million displaced in South Sudan’s worst violence since it seceded from Sudan in July 2011.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 26 October 05:08, by Nairobimitot

    My beautiful President Salva Kiir Mayardit. We will overcome all these challenges, and we will succeed in the future as a country. We will teach all these people who do not know anything about peace, and we will show all of them the way forward.

    repondre message

    • 26 October 05:23, by Newsudan

      Nairobimitot
      no more delay,action for peace now.

      repondre message

      • 26 October 05:46, by Nairobimitot

        All the superpowers are going to Juba to see Salva Kiir Mayardit. We cannot be pressured by outside for peace, but we will make order within the country. Everybody has now recognized that the government of South Sudan cannot be manipulated because they are the core identity of the country. You have to do your homework to understand South Sudan. If you know and study South Sudan, you will know what is up. The rest of the world has finally learned about the South Sudan government and how they conduct themselves. They are not comfortable people to deal with when it comes to protecting the identity of the country. I will leave the rest to you to think about it.

        repondre message

        • 26 October 08:15, by jubaone

          Nairobimitot,
          Such are jienge sentiments that ludicrous and stupid. A country is not about belligerency and holding your jienge ground amidst a disintegrated and broken population. The country us a failure and has evolved into a jienge republic. The Kiirminal is now a Juba town mayor. He has lost authority and direction.

          repondre message

          • 26 October 08:43, by Nairobimitot

            jubaone
            I do not know what you are smoking, but I know you are smoking something. You are high on something just like always.

            repondre message

            • 26 October 09:11, by jubaone

              Nairobimitot,
              I don’t smoke neither drink like what you perhaps do in your free time. I am critical and not a half-baked university dropout like most of my peers in the net. If you drink, you cease to think. That is exactly what is happening now with the Kiirminal.

              repondre message

            • 26 October 09:45, by Muonyraat

              Dear bro Nairobimitot
              here is a theoretical story about two war disables in diaspora:
              they were jubeone and Eastern,
              plot:
              when mathiang Anyor invaded in yei river country, jubaone and eastern were two drug dealers in equatorial the were found sitting at kaya stage yei road to juba and kaya checkpoint. when mathiang looming to their traffic office.

              repondre message

      • 26 October 07:14, by Midit Mitot

        Newsudan and Nairobimitot,

        Am doubting the peace that your JCE president is talking about, how many years has he talk about peace and yet any sign of it? are you people talking in a common senses or you and your tribal president talking in a vacuum?

        repondre message

    • 26 October 07:06, by Midit Mitot

      Athot, Salva Kiir and his thugs are always blind fooling any delegate who have come from western world, it become their habit, saying that we are fully committed on the peace process and yet any implementation, shame on you.

      repondre message

      • 26 October 07:12, by Nairobimitot

        Midit Mitot
        You are wasting your time. We hold the keys to you and everything, and there is nothing you can do about it. You have to show us that you are willing to make peace and we will sit down with you and decide if we can forgive you or not. So do not waste your time talking nonsense.

        repondre message

        • 26 October 07:19, by Eastern

          Now that you claim to hold the key to everything, an American woman came to Juba and CALLED OUT you tribal leader that he has to stop the war..!

          repondre message

          • 26 October 09:09, by Nairobimitot

            Eastern
            Yes, she crossed the ocean and came to Juba to see the President. She is in love. You can tell, can you? She could not believe it her eyes when she has seen the president.

            repondre message

        • 26 October 07:37, by Midit Mitot

          Nairobimitot,
          Let us be frank, Salva Kiir and his nincompoop organization call JCE will not bring peace to this country at all, unless He will apology to us then we will forgive him and open another chapter for the country, otherwise the country will remain like that on your fake regime.

          repondre message

          • 26 October 08:10, by Nairobimitot

            Midit Mitot
            You are Midit today, and you become Mitot tomorrow. My President Salva Kiir Mayardit apologized for you and every citizen in South Sudan two years ago. What else do you want? He apologized not because he is own who started the war but because he was the one in charge of leadership. Tell us, how can we deal with people like you, people who do not understand anything at all. All you do is blaming and blaming the president again continuously. We give you the milk, and you spit it out. We offer you the money and oil; you put it in your houses and luak. You lit up the fire and set your homes on fire. You burned the money and oil inside your houses, and then you told your women and children to go to the refugee’s camps to look for somebody else (Tayin) food or assistance. Why don’t you come back to your beautiful land and farm and live happily ever after? What else can we do for you? You are a crazy people.

            repondre message

            • 26 October 08:33, by Midit Mitot

              Nairobimitot,
              We will not appease Salva Kiir government at all, because what Salva Kiir did in 2013 had never been done by any president in this world, one question! how do you believed someone whom you had witness raping underage girls, raping old women, burning it,s own citizens alive like animals, killing young men which could be good protector to the country? so, Salva Kiir did not apology.

              repondre message

        • 26 October 08:25, by jubaone

          Nairobimitot,
          Submissive and obedient domestic slaves will always die for their master even as they still are to live and eat like house dogs. It’s your choice.

          repondre message

      • 26 October 08:51, by Nairobimitot

        Midit Mitot
        Shame on you for in outside help. You need to talk to people of South Sudan if you want to talk about something. Believing in Someone who is not Nuer, Equatoria or Dinka is not going to help you. If you ’re going to worship people from are outside the county and the people who live far away across the ocean that would be up to you. But do not bring that discussion to us because we do not want to hear it. You are a dirty man.

        repondre message

    • 26 October 09:48, by Wutkhor

      Nairobimitot serious nuerwew
      U re just a desperate serious Nuerwew foods lovers n stomach fighters, just eat ur dumb bloody money quietly ya "thonaluoc" I do feel ashamed of being a Nuer ckz my fellow Nuerwew really created history in moderns worlds as the only pples who can sell their owns freedoms n all norms of human rights including human life for sakes of food.. Very ashmae to be a Nuer.

      repondre message

  • 26 October 05:18, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Beny Kiir Mayardit, is really a great man of peace.
    But who will agree with him? Because terrorist groups are refusing to this scheduled proceses since day one.

    repondre message

  • 26 October 05:25, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    This is a last chance for all terrorist groups operating terrorism in the country, if you don’t accept this revitalization with President, definitely you will be at different corner.
    Please, please, allow President Kiir to bring peace and reform of bad economic which is very bulky on South Sudan.

    repondre message

    • 26 October 06:07, by Newsudan

      Makuach
      what does it mean revitalization of peace? with who? what? when?where? and how?

      repondre message

  • 26 October 06:25, by Eastern

    Kiir’s acceptance to PARTICIPATE in the revitalisation forum is one thing, his acceptance and WILLINGNESS to abide by the outcomes of resolutions reached therein is quite another - THE DEVIL IS IN THE DETAILS...!

    repondre message

  • 26 October 07:27, by Eyez

    Kiir and JCE’s devil worshipers

    You must be really stupid or don’t get it at all, how can you try and twist everything around. Nikki’s visit is to convey to Kiir that America does not trust him and to also make it known that the government in Juba is for a single tribe and group, therefore, it does not care about its non-Dinka citizens.

    Your time running amok like blood thirsty aliens is over.

    repondre message

    • 26 October 08:09, by Muonyraat

      time for action so our President mayardit come out with his readiness for peace to come to country. but the terrorist drug dealers the like of mid mitot, eaatern and eyes don’t want this they want to continue looting civilian along the road . Useless militia.

      repondre message

    • 26 October 08:16, by Muonyraat

      Eyez
      your American woman doesn’t support you dude she said she want to see the government and this terrorist groups call themselves rebels to should their willingness to come together and accept peace by then, but you rebels had now turn you usually dump ass and deaf ears wondering what combined deaf and dump terrorist.

      repondre message

  • 26 October 08:26, by DO IT

    Salva Kiir and his JCE will lose this war either through politice or military solutions. Everyone knows Kiir is weak and can not sustain this war for another four years. Holding civilians in various camps around the country as human shell would invite more problems to him as the international community are now waking up by touring the camps and hearing the truth about what idiotic Salva Kiir had t

    repondre message

  • 26 October 08:43, by Sunday Junup

    Ms. Nyankiir Mayardit,
    It was loud and clear from America that ’’It is not a time for talks but a time for action’’ action speak louder then talk but our evil minded Jieng Council of Evil (JCE).

    repondre message

Comment on this article



sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

