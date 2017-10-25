 
 
 
Time for action, U.S diplomat tells South Sudan president

October 25, 2017 (JUBA) - The visiting United States ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley on Wednesday said it was time for South Sudan president Salva Kiir to act, not talk, if the civil war that has killed tens of thousands of people in the young nation is to end.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (L) looks on as she meets President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir at The President Office in Juba on October 25, 2017 (AFP)

“What I told him [Kiir] was that the United States does not want to hear a lot of talks. I was not to listen what he wants to say. I was here to say the United States is at a cross point. It not about the talks, it’s about the action. We have to see a willingness of the Government and the military to stop the violence and stop the abuses that are happening in the country," Haley remarked.

While in Juba, however, Haley had what she described as a “very frank” conversation with President Kiir about the lack of progress towards peace since civil war broke out almost four years ago.

The senior US diplomat said Washington, particularly under the new Donald Trump administration, would not accept to wait anymore.

“We have lost trust in this [Kiir] government and we now need to regain that trust. The only way to regain that trust is through the actions of taking care of all of the people. President Kiir is the president of everyone, not just one tribe, not just one group. In order to be a leader you have to be willing to take care of all of your people,” said Haley.

“Time for action is now, we are not waiting anymore, we need to see a change and we need to see it right away”, she further stated.

While speaking in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa on Tuesday, the US official said her government would not abandon the people of South Sudan who have been put a cross point since the president does not does care about the suffering of his people”.

“So first to go back to that you know when you look at South Sudan, you have to really think hard before you pull U.S. aid because President Kiir doesn’t care if we pull U.S. aid. He doesn’t care if his people suffer”, Haley said as a press briefing held after she had discussions with Ethiopia’s prime minister and African Union officials.

“And that is the concern we have as we don’t know that it will make a difference by pulling U.S. aid or not. That is the conversation we will have. And we will try and see exactly what will move President Kiir so that he does take the moral high ground and start to really look at creating a safe position for his people,” she added.

She said President Trump is likely to pile pressure on regional leaders.

“But I think if there is not a response from South Sudan, you will continue to see added pressure coming from the IGAD and I think that the AU obviously is going to continue to move and work with the IGAD as they go forward. Our goal is to have one voice [saying] we have to see peace in South Sudan. We have to see that women are being taken care of. We can’t see any more death. We can’t see any more famine,” further said Haley.

She added, “We’ve got to start seeing the situation get better and I think that the pressure is only going to continue until President Kiir makes the difference in that area”.

Last month, President Trump announced Haley’s visit to Africa during a meeting with African leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York. Haley becomes the highest-ranking US official to visit Africa during the President Trump administration.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 25 October 21:02, by rossbelongstoall

    "President Kiir is the president of everyone, not just one tribe, not just one group".

    The above sums up South Sudan problem.

    repondre message

    • 25 October 21:56, by jubaone

      rossbelongstoall,

      You may have to read this once more and rethink your position. The kiirminal is running a jienge republic, by jienges and for jienges. That simple. Unless of course you allude that, jienge is SS and SS is jienge.

      http://nyamile.com/2017/10/21/breaking-news-the-nuer-and-equatorians-will-pay-for-the-death-of-dinka-says-salva-kiir/

      repondre message

      • 25 October 22:28, by Khent

        Jubaone

        It’s abundantly clear to those of us that are capable of thought, analysis, introspection and moral judgement that Salva Kiir and his ’cabinet’ are nothing more than common criminals with power.

        PS: Websites like the one you’ve linked to on your post are rarely ever in line with reality; remember that truth is the first casualty of war.

        repondre message

      • 25 October 23:39, by rossbelongstoall

        jubaone, we are on the same wavelength here. I do agree with you 100%, maybe my post was not quite clear. Kiir is the problem of South Sudan because he could not and cannot act as a president to all South Sudanese.

        repondre message

    • 25 October 22:12, by padiit gaga

      Welcome Nikki
      That is right this president is for only one tribe and one group called Jieng elders, he doesn’t Cary for other tribes life many people are dying in Juba for hungry. If U.S. aid will be stop still not carrying with the life of civilians only life of Dinka because he is primitive president who care only with his mouth when he says there is peace he doesn’t mean it he mean war, the sol

      repondre message

      • 25 October 22:25, by padiit gaga

        The solution of this war is removed this unwanted president if people talk about peace he keep saying yes while doesn’t mean his word. There no more talk but only actions for devilhe doesn’t caress for people of S.sudan only his tribe people of S.sudan need good president who may Care for them and call all tribes as his people. Ho God let this Satan Angle go to He’ll with his master the devil.

        repondre message

  • 25 October 21:11, by Sunday Junup

    Now America is talking, Kiriminal Mayardit, we needs action not talk.

    repondre message

    • 25 October 21:18, by South South

      Sunday Junup,

      Action means to bring peace in South Sudan. Kiir alone cannot bring peace, rebels need ti do their part too. Do you know that? It is about take and give from both sides.

      repondre message

      • 25 October 21:53, by DO IT

        South South
        There are NO rebels in this country. It were Kiirs’militias are terrorising the non- Dinka civilians and when youth of those non Dinka community respond to the govtz inhuman acts then you guys referring it you are fighting with Rebels. Taban Deng Gai are in Juba with all IO and other armed groups all over the country had responded to Salva Kiir called

        repondre message

  • 25 October 21:29, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    Can we have genuine permanent peace accord so that such a provocative talk should be avoided and see if any president of
    A nation could be told what to do? I am 😜 tongue tied about this! My mouth 👄 is really very little no a single word that I could thought 💭 of came from my mind rather then h total humiliation. I am finished my legs could not hold my weakened body.

    repondre message

  • 25 October 22:04, by pabaak

    What action does Trump administration want? The peace has been since 2015 and Rebel Riek Machar brake it when he want to steal power in J one july 2016 and into bush to continue waging war. The revitalization has been accepted and Riek still dragging his feed let them call Riek that every one has accepted peace axecpt him.

    repondre message

    • 25 October 22:29, by pabaak

      What I know peace cannot come because outside world want it without working together with government. any imposed peace will not work with people of South Sudan because it’s people who brought this government through election and they’re the one to vote it out.any administration has his own challenges even trumpt Administration has its own issues with their people.listening to onesiderebellion

      repondre message

      • 25 October 22:41, by pabaak

        Listening to oneside story of refugees stories alone will not bring true story without listening to government about horrible stories during the rebellion in former greater uper Nile States in which great number of innocent civilian were killed by Riek Machar rebels. Why they don’t talk of these atrocities or areb the rebels are excluded from international rules

        repondre message

  • 25 October 23:09, by Naath

    The Foolish Dinka tribal gangs leader (Kiir) and his JCE are listening only with their black asses. The real world president has now come to power. Kiir should get his ass out of South Sudan if he does not want to bring peace.

    repondre message

  • 26 October 00:06, by Spongebob

    Spongebob loves you ALL

    repondre message

Comment on this article



