Sudan’s al-Bashir makes surprise visit to Saudi Arabia



October 24, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - President Omer Hassan al-Bashir Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Riyadh where he met with King Salman but no statement has been released on the details of the meeting.

Al-Bashir since three days is touring the Gulf countries in a visit to Kuwait and Qatar, officially he was there for talks on Sudan reconstruction conference sponsored by the Arab League and will be held in Saudi Arabia.

However, observers speak about a possible mediation he undertaking to settle the five-month crisis between Qatar and a Saudi-led alliance including the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

"The King and the visiting president held official talks, during which they discussed bilateral relations binding the two sisterly countries, in addition to the latest regional developments," said the official Saudi Press Agency.

The meeting was attended by Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Riyadh Region, Prince Mansour bin Miteb bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet, Prince Miteb bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, Minister of the National Guard, Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet Massed bin Mohammed Al-Ayban, Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Assaf and Minister of Finance Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jada’an.

Sudan refused to take part in the ongoing diplomatic crisis and declared its support for the Kuwaiti efforts to settle the rift.

In a speech delivered before the Kuwaiti parliament on Tuesday, Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, warned that the dispute could escalate and open the door for regional and international intervention in the Gulf region.

"History and future generations will not forgive anyone who contributes, even one word, to fuelling this dispute," he further said.

President al-Bashir previously tried in the past to convince Riyadh to end the crisis but he failed.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi who is visiting Paris nowadays told the France24 TV that they have 13 demands and Doha should respond to all without exception.

Qatar rejected the demands saying it means an effective end to its independent foreign policy.

After his meeting with King Salman, al-Bashir left Riyadh to Al-Madinah to visit the Prophet’s Mosque. From where he is expected to return to Khartoum without meeting the powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

(ST)