Ethiopia sends 200 peacekeepers to war-torn South Sudan

October 24, 2017 (ADDIS ABABA) - Ethiopia sent 200 peacekeepers over the weekend to South Sudan to help stabilize the war-torn east African nation, an Ethiopian official said on Tuesday.

JPEG - 30.5 kb
UN peacekeepers from Ethiopia patrol the outskirts of the disputed Abyei town that straddles the border between Sudan and South Sudan on 16 September 2013 (Photo: Reuters/Andreea Campeanu)

The country’s foreign affairs minister, Meles Alem was quoted saying the peacekeepers were sent in line with a United Nations resolution to stabilize South Sudan.

The UN Security Council unanimously adopted resolution 2327 on Dec. 16, 2016, which called for an increase in the overall force levels of United Nations Mission in South Sudan to 17,000 military and 2,101 police personnel.

The resolution also extended the UNMISS mission until December 2017 and gave stronger a mandate to the peacekeeping forces to protect civilians.

South Sudan, the world’s youngest nation, has been embroiled in a major conflict since December 2013, after clashes between forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and the country’s former deputy president, Riek Machar, spiraled into an all-out civil war.

Several rounds of peace negotiations mediated by the African Union, the regional body Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), and the UN have so far failed to stop the bloodshed.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and more than two million displaced in the country’s worst violence outbreak since its independence.

(ST)

  • 25 October 08:22, by Kuch

    Says who? The current ethiopians mercenaries in our Abyei would even be told to get their ars*s out of our country. Not every piece of shit around the world & even our own region would always bring their own mercenaries into our country in the name of their damned so-called UN peacekeeping bullshit? ethiopians must bring back Thomas Cirilo to South Sudan to come & answer his criminals charges.

    repondre message

    • 25 October 08:44, by Midit Mitot

      Ethiopian peace keeping forces, you are highly welcome to the country of no leadership but honest citizens and blessing environment.

      repondre message

  • 25 October 09:32, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    "Increase in overall forces levels of UNMISS"That is redicalous how should the same country who is hosting peace accord send it’s own special forces in the name of Understanding peace keepers, if they were really doing the right things, you people of South Sudan need to open 🔓 your eyes 👀 wider to see the darkest part of this peace talk. There’s something behind this forces.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



s
Sudan Tribune

