October 24, 2017 (JUBA) – At least nine Namibian police officers have been sent to war-torn South Sudan on a United Nations peacekeeping mission.

The contingent of Namibian police headed for South Sudan (The Namibian)

Namibian Police Inspector, Sebastian Ndeitunga said the contingent, under the command of Jona Nairenge, would be tasked with general policing, maintaining of peace and security and the restoration of law and order in the war-torn country.

Ndeitunga was quoted saying said the Namibian police contingent would form part of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), which is mainly mandated to provide support for peace efforts and to support longer-term state-building and economic development.

The peace keeping mission in South Sudan is also tasked with supporting the South Sudanese government in conflict prevention, mitigation and resolution and to protect innocent civilians.

“Our forces are disciplined. That is why they have always been accorded appreciation on their hard work, discipline and professionalism,” Ndeitunga told The Namibian.

“Up to now we have not received any negative report from the areas we served. They were all doing very well,” he added.

Ndeitunga was further quoted saying the international operations division of the Namibian Police was preparing to send a 50-member contingent to the Sudanese region of Darfur and to support the United Nations interim security force in the disputed region of Abyei.

“This is an indication that the Namibian Police will continue to honour their international obligations by committing to UN peacekeeping missions,” Ndeitunga said, adding “The police has so far made 45 deployments to several peacekeeping missions across the world.

Currently, there are already around 12,000 troops operating under UNMISS in South Sudan, but the Security Council authorised the deployment of the regional forces after the July 2016 violence amid complaints the UN failed to protect the civilians.

In August 2016, the UN Security Council, following a request by the regional body Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), approved the deployment of 4,000-strong RPF force to secure Juba in the aftermath of renewed clash there.

The 4,000-strong force is meant to protect civilians from the gang rapes and other abuses seen during the fighting that erupted in the capital, Juba, a year ago. This additional force would beef up the existing 13,000-strong UN peacekeeping troops.

South Sudan’s civil war has killed tens of thousands and displaced over two million civilians in less than five years, according to the world body.

(ST)