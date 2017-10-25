 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 25 October 2017

SPLM-IO’s Lam death suspect surrenders to Sudanese police

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 24, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) Tuesday announced that a person suspected of causing the death of its late spokesperson Lam Kuei Lam has been arrested by the Sudanese police.

JPEG - 33 kb
Fallen South Sudan rebel leader’s spokesperson Lam Kuei Lam (File photo)

In a statement extended to the Sudan Tribune, Pouk Both Baluang, the SPLM-IO’s director for information and public relations announced that the forensic report of Lam’s autopsy has indicated that the cause of death was a small bowel explosion as a result of a severe blow he received.

"Accordingly, the Sudanese police began a criminal investigation with a suspect who voluntarily surrendered to the police on the morning of Sunday, October 22, 2017. Also, it (the police) summoned some eyewitnesses to testify in order to find out the real circumstances of the incident," Baluang said in a statement written in the Arabic language.

Lam, died in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum on Saturday.

The statement didn’t give further details but said the SPLM-IO leadership is closely following the investigation and called for calm and to avoid fake news.

"We ask everyone to be patient and careful, and not to false fabricate information in respect of the feelings of the family and friends of the deceased," he said.

Lam succeeded James Gatdet Dak, the former spokesperson in Machar’s office who was handed over to the South Sudanese government by Kenyan authorities in November 2016.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 25 October 07:44, by South South

    Continue lying OI leaders, why would someone killed a person with a small bowel explosion then surrenders to Sudanese police. It would make sense if they say, police arrested the suspect. James Gatdet was handed over to us. Lam Kuei died in Khartoum in unclear way, Riek is parked in South Africa, Lam Akol is in Khartoum, Peter Gatdet is in Khartoum, Thomas Cirrilo is in a hotel in Addis Abba.

    repondre message

    • 25 October 07:50, by South South

      The leaders of criminal war lords are hiding in neighboring countries leaving their poor communities to suffer. That wicked untrained lawyer called Santino Wani is hiding in Kenya and make empty noises by writing bogus things about our government. We will get him like James Gatdet. Our hands are very long and no one can escape them.

      repondre message

      • 25 October 08:18, by Muonyraat

        bro south south
        SPLA io aci ke thar gut atuel ken rot
        the io is tear like robs
        Thomas cirilo of equatorian has eat two men jalabia murder spoke person of riek and surrender his ass to mosque. stay turn

        repondre message

    • 25 October 08:01, by Muonyraat

      I didn’t got the name of that man who surrender himself to policy.
      is he a jallabia or current io members that kill him with small bowel explosion?
      it is not clear this might be the work of jalabia because south Sudanese rebel turn on their people when the are well and whenever the are sick the run to our former enemies do the think that the jalabia is care? rip

      repondre message

    • 25 October 08:07, by Midit Mitot

      South South,
      Sudan government is not like your semi-government of Juba,it,s real government that could deal with criminals and the criminals should report himself/herself to the office before the police act on the matter.Your agent will face the real justice in Khartoum.

      repondre message

    • 25 October 09:23, by Newsudan

      Lam Kuei Lam was killed by Jellabni,fullstop no stories to tell here.

      repondre message

  • 25 October 08:04, by DO IT

    Nuer are best killers in S. Sudan but don’t murders people like the ways Cowardice Dinka does. Their patients would be running soon and don’t blame them when they respond by murding your people in colbloods revages

    repondre message

    • 25 October 08:19, by South South

      DO IT,

      Please stop this stupid thinking that Nuers are the best fighters. They are like other tribes in South Sudan. We have heard these stupid things before that Nuers never been defeated, but they were defeated in Bor, Bentu, Malakal, Pagak and all Nuer villages, towns and cities are under control of South Sudan government. Where are ALMIGHTY Nuers? They ran away for their life.

      repondre message

  • 25 October 08:06, by Landlord

    No connection to the topic.

    repondre message

  • 25 October 08:37, by lou nuer

    SOuth Sudan you are really think like some S.Sudanese really shortly like that. Howcan you said you defeated Nuer while they are Nuer who are fighting themselves since 2016 up to Date. Do you think Dinka can go to Pagak? If it has never happen since the creature till 2013 war broke out why 2017 lately in July? These are Nuer wew and idiot Nuer not wise nuermen.Are you Fighting as Dinka in these wa

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Splits in Sudan’s liberation movements and questions of the future: Different Personalities Same DNA 2017-10-22 21:22:08 By Malik Agar Eyre Nganyoufa A split is a process of fragmentation of a coherent movement or political party. Historically, many, if not all, armed resistance movements have experienced (...)

Reflections on the SPLM-Ns 2017-10-18 20:15:33 By Mohamed Yassin It is sad, weird and ugly that some comrades reduced the vision of the SPLM to the SPLM-N standing for North, as a compromise. Its adaptation, it was bitterly adopted in an (...)

Do we have leaders in South Sudan or murderers? 2017-10-15 04:13:20 By Peter Gai Manyuon According to different scholars globally, leadership style is the way a person uses power to lead other people. More so, scholars have also identified a variety of (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 October 7, 2017 A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth of Greater Bor in diaspora (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)

New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.