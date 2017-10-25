SPLM-IO’s Lam death suspect surrenders to Sudanese police

October 24, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) Tuesday announced that a person suspected of causing the death of its late spokesperson Lam Kuei Lam has been arrested by the Sudanese police.

Fallen South Sudan rebel leader’s spokesperson Lam Kuei Lam (File photo)

In a statement extended to the Sudan Tribune, Pouk Both Baluang, the SPLM-IO’s director for information and public relations announced that the forensic report of Lam’s autopsy has indicated that the cause of death was a small bowel explosion as a result of a severe blow he received.

"Accordingly, the Sudanese police began a criminal investigation with a suspect who voluntarily surrendered to the police on the morning of Sunday, October 22, 2017. Also, it (the police) summoned some eyewitnesses to testify in order to find out the real circumstances of the incident," Baluang said in a statement written in the Arabic language.

Lam, died in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum on Saturday.

The statement didn’t give further details but said the SPLM-IO leadership is closely following the investigation and called for calm and to avoid fake news.

"We ask everyone to be patient and careful, and not to false fabricate information in respect of the feelings of the family and friends of the deceased," he said.

Lam succeeded James Gatdet Dak, the former spokesperson in Machar’s office who was handed over to the South Sudanese government by Kenyan authorities in November 2016.

