October 24, 2017 (JUBA) - United Nations personnel across South Sudan on Tuesday came together with local leaders and communities to celebrate UN Day and the work the organization is doing to protect civilians, build durable peace, and create stability and development within the young nation.

David Shearer (UN photo)

Speaking at a UN Day event in Juba, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, David Shearer paid tribute to the professionalism, commitment and courage of the thousands of staff working for more than 20 UN entities in often remote and dangerous locations across South Sudan.

“This year alone, UN agencies and humanitarian partners are providing life-saving health, nutrition, education, and water and sanitation services to 4.7 million South Sudanese in need.

Those achievements are testament to the commitment of dedicated aid workers, many of whom are South Sudanese nationals,” said David Shearer.

South Sudanese political and community leaders as well as members of the public joined in the 72nd anniversary celebration held in the capital as well as at UN bases across the country under the theme: “United Nations and South Sudan Building the Future Together”.

The UN has been working in what is now the country of South Sudan, for over 50 years, providing vital services such as food, access to clean water, sanitation, education, health care, infrastructural development, peacekeeping, policing, demining, human rights and other forms of advocacy.

David Shearer said while the many South Sudanese people he had met were from different regions and backgrounds, they all wanted one thing – peace.

“People want to return home. They want their children to go to school. They want to be productive citizens. They want to be self-reliant,” he said. “That is why the South Sudanese are urging their leaders to silence the guns and give peace a chance.”

UN day allows the organization to actively promote the ideals of the UN. It is also being celebrated in Torit, Aweil, Yambio, Bentiu, Malakal, Wau, Bor, Rumbek and Warrap.

The world body was established in 1945 with just 51 Member States. Today there are 193 member states. While the organization has changed, the UN’s founding principles of promoting peace and security, human rights and development remain the same and are at the core of the UN’s work in South Sudan, said David Shearer.

(ST)