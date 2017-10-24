Darfur tribunal sentences two to death

October 24, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Darfur Special Criminal Court (DSCC) in East Darfur state capital, Ed-Daein Tuesday has sentenced two individuals to death on charges of murder and armed robbery.

According to the official news agency SUNA, in April 2015, the victims hired a vehicle from an individual to carry them from Ed-Daein to Abu Sufian area, north of Abu Karinka, however, on the way; they killed him and stole his car.

The judge of the DSCC in Ed-Daein, Habib Mohamed Ahmed, on Tuesday found the accused guilty under articles 130 and 175 of the 1991 Penal Code and sentenced them to death by hanging.

He also sentenced the accused to a decade-long prison term for violating articles 26 and 42 of the Arms and Ammunition Act.

Sudan’s western region of Darfur has been beset by violence since 2003 after rebels began an armed insurgency against Khartoum accusing the central government of supporting land grabbing by Arab tribes and neglecting development.

According to the UN, 300,000 people have been killed in the conflict, and 2, 5 million chased from their homes.

The DSCC was first set-up by the Sudanese government in 2005 to adjudicate cases of crimes in the western region. However, the court has to date failed to bring charges against any Sudanese official.

(ST)