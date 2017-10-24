South Sudanese lawyer vows to Kiir, regional bloc

October 23, 2017 (JUBA) - A South Sudanese lawyer has vowed legal action against the Chairperson of Join Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC), Festus Mogae, President Salva Kiir, South Sudan first vice-president, Taban Deng and the regional bloc (IGAD).

South Sudan President Salva Kiir waits for the arrival of his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta, in Juba on May 23, 2013. (Photo Reuters)

The matter, Santino Wani said, will be before the African Court on Human and People’s Right.

The lawyer claims Mogae has failed to report concrete information on what affects the lives of South Sudanese people on the ground.

He blames the continued suffering of the people on President Kiir, his first vice president and Mogae, a former president of Botswana.

Wani say Mogae, who was appointed by the United Nations, does not present reports that depict the actual sufferings of the people.

“If the peace is holding, why are our people dying in Western Barhel Gazhal, and Upper Nile and Equatoria region. Burning of villages in Equatoria land and other parts of the country of the organize forces contributed to crimes against humanity”, observed the lawyer.

“During the so call holding peace, Fastus there were extrajudicial killing, tortures, raping of women, girls, children and elderly women. Rape is being used as a method of war, this violent act towards women and girls is an attack on humanity”, he added.

Established in 1998, the African Court on Human and People’s Rights was established by the African Union (AU) under the African Charter of 1981.

In May, the outspoken South Sudanese lawyer filed a petition in the East African Court of Justice (EACJ) in which he challenged the country’s leaders over the seven members of Parliament it sent to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) .

Wani said the manner in South Sudan selected the MPs was “unconstitutional”.

