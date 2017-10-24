 
 
 
Tuesday 24 October 2017

S. Sudan and Morocco to enhance cooperation in health

October 23, 2017 (RABAT/JUBA) - Morocco and South Sudan have discussed means to enhance cooperation in the health sector.

JPEG - 43.1 kb
King Mohammed VI of Morocco (L) received and President Kiir at the State House on 1 February 2017 (Moses Lomayat Photo)

The discussion between Morocco’s health minister, El Hossein El Ouardi and the South Sudanese foreign affairs minister, Deng Kuol Alor took place on the Moroccan city of Rabat on Monday.

The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation to improve maternal and child health with the aim of reducing child mortality.

Alor, who lauded the cooperation development between the two nations, also met his Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita during the visit.

Meanwhile the two countries, early this year, signed a new deal for the construction of the capital city of the world’s youngest nation.

The deal was witnessed by President Salva Kiir and the visiting King of Morocco, Mohammed VI in the South Sudan, Juba in February.

Both countries, officials then told Sudan Tribune, also signed nine agreements and Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) in various fields. One of these agreements and MoUs signed concerned the construction of South Sudan’s proposed capital city of Ramciel, general cooperation, and promotion, protection of investment and avoidance of double taxation.

The MoUs also covered areas of agriculture and food security, industrial cooperation, cooperation in the field of mining, cooperation in the field of vocational training and open business opportunities between the two countries.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

