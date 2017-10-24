SPLM-N Agar, Arman discuss peace humanitarian issue with German and French officials

October 23, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Malik Agar the head of the SPLM- North, and Yasir Arman the group’s secretary general concluded a series of meetings with German and French officials on the peace process in Sudan, said a statement released on Monday.

Malik Agar with Yasir Arman in a press conference in Khartoum 3 July 2011 (Reuters)

Agar and Arman, according to the SPLM-N spokesperson Mubarak Ardol held a series of talks with German officials, including the special envoy to Sudan and Sudan’s teamwork at the foreign ministry in Berlin.

During the meetings, the SPLM-N leadership provided "provided a comprehensive vision about the situation in Sudan and stressed that there will be peace only by accepting the agenda of change," further said Ardol, in a statement to extended to Sudan Tribune.

The German government which is facilitating the African Union-brokered peace process seeks to revitalize the stalled talks mediated by the President Thabo Mbeki.

During the last meeting in Addis Ababa in August 2016, the parties failed to sign a cessation of hostilities and humanitarian access agreements.

Since the rebel group which is fighting the Sudanese government in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan states split into two factions as the mediators and facilitators seek to conceive a framework that can encompass the different components of the Sudanese opposition.

In Paris, the two rebel met with the French special envoy for Sudan and Sudan’s disk officer at the foreign ministry. The statement said they briefed their interlocutors about the deteriorating humanitarian situation and human rights issues.

"They called on the French envoy who will visit Sudan soon to include the humanitarian issues, human rights and democratic transition in the agenda of the French Sudanese dialogue, and to raise the issue of attacks on religious freedoms, especially on Christians, and to bring down the unjust rule against Assem Omar and Bakari," said Ardol.

Assem Omer and Mohamed Bakari are two university students sentenced to death by the Sudanese courts for killing a policeman and an Islamist student respectively.

On the other hand, the SPLM delegation stressed that the roadmap had been destroyed by the regime. Also, The political process that must lead to change, just peace and democratic transformation needs to be reconsidered.

"The SPLM will push forward with a new political agenda to unify the opposition action," he stressed.

The two political leaders prepare to hold a general conference for their group in January and discuss with the other opposition groups ways to hold a meeting for the Sudan Call alliance which gathers all the political and armed opposition group.

(ST)