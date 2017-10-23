October 23, 2017 (JUBA) - A South Sudanese rebel leader says one of the ways to end the ongoing civil war in the young nation and prevent its disintegration is to restructure a new state that recognizes the right to self-governance.

Lt. Gen. Thomas Cirino Swaka, the ex-SPLA deputy chief of general staff for training (youtube photo)

General Thomas Cirilo Swaka said his National Salvation Front (NAS) movement aspires to establish an inclusive state to realize the aspiration and expectations of all South Sudanese but on the basis of the new structure that respects self-governance.

“In order to prevent South Sudan from total collapse and disintegration along ethnic lines, NAS believes that a new state structure, and a new system of democratic governance has to be instituted; a new federal democratic constitution should be written based on the equality of every nationality regardless of numbers; rights to self-Governance; establish a balance of power, through checks and balances of legislature (including establishment of “House of Nationalities” in addition to the House of Representatives based on population size), the Executive and the Judiciary. Establish a national and professional army that reflects all the nationalities of South Sudan; new economic and legal systems should be adopted; and the rights of all ethnicities and regions should be respected”, partly reads NAS’s 17 October statement.

Swaka’s reference to the use of self-governance, however, drew attention from government supporters, some of whom interpreted it to imply advocacy for self-determination and possible break away of Equatoria region from the rest of South Sudan.

NAS, according to the statement, mainly strives to change the system of rule in Juba and return the stolen precious power of the people back to the people of South Sudan so that the people have the chance to restore their dignity and national unity.

The rebel movement, predominantly based in Equatoria, seeks to end tribalism as a political ideology designed to gain vested political and economic objectives.

In March, Swaka, a former deputy chief of staff for logistics, formed a new rebel group, opposed President Kiir’s regime. He accused the army leadership of running the military on ethnic lines.

“The National Salvation Front (NAS) is convinced that to restore sanity and normalcy in our country, Kiir must go, he must vacate the office without further bloodshed,” he then wrote in a six page letter.

The former army official vowed to ensure all means are used to restore law, order and ensure respect for human rights in the country.

“It is in this spirit of dedication to the cause of our people that I, General Thomas Cirillo Swaka, on behalf of the National Salvation Front, solemnly declare the launching of the National Salvation Front (NAS) on this 6th Day of March, 2017,” further noted Swaka’s letter.

He also claimed the country was dominated by Dinka tribe and the army turned into a tribal militia that "targets non-Dinka ethnicities".

In August, South Sudan released at least 30 political prisoners following an amnesty President Kiir had declared in May to facilitate the national dialogue initiative created to reconcile warring parties.

Analysts said the move to free the former political detainees without any pre-condition demonstrated Kiir’s determination to resolve the country’s civil war.

South Sudan has experienced violence since December 2013 when political disagreements between President Kiir and the nation’s former First Vice-President saw the nation split along ethnic lines. Tens of thousands of people have died and over two million displaced in South Sudan’s worst violence since its independence.

(ST)